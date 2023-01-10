Snake spotted swimming along flooded Petaluma street
A California kingsnake was spotted swimming along a flooded Petaluma street on Monday.
The snake was spotted as a number of local roadways were swamped by flooding.
Petaluma Argus-Courier photographer Crissy Pascual took a picture of the slitherer on North Petaluma Boulevard and the photo was shared on Twitter by Editor Don Frances.
Kingsnakes are one of the most widespread snakes in the United States and have a lifespan of 20 to 30 years. They are non-venomous and vary in pattern and color. The most common pattern is banding, usually light-colored bands on darker background, according to the San Diego Zoo.
The snakes spend most of their time on the ground, the Los Angeles Zoo describes, but they are excellent at climbing trees and can also, yes, swim.
See video of the snake below:
