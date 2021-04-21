Snakes rescued from Petaluma neighborhood, Sugarloaf Ridge outhouse

Two snakes in Sonoma County made their debut on social media this past week after being rescued from a park outhouse and a Petaluma neighborhood.

On Tuesday, a snake was removed from a pit toilet at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, according to a video posted to the park’s Facebook page.

Dan Levitis, ecologist and evolutionary biologist with the Sonoma Ecology Center, rescued the snake from the toilet and rinsed it off in a bucket of water before letting him go.

The snake initially was reported to be a rattlesnake but turned out to be a “cute little garden snake,” Levitis said in the video.

“He’s not a threat to anybody,” he said. “He doesn’t bite. He’s not venomous.”

A few days earlier, on Sunday, two Petaluma police officers removed a snake from a residential property on the east side of the city, according to the department’s Facebook post.

“Fortunately without hesitation both sprang into action and safely took this critter into custody (without handcuffs),” the post read. “We can’t wait to see what they encounter on their next call!!!”

The snake at Sugarloaf was harmless, but rattlesnakes are more likely to be spotted this time of year. April is rattlesnakes’ breeding month, while gopher and king snakes usually breed in March, Al Wolf, director of Sonoma County Reptile Rescue, told the Sonoma Index-Tribune in 2019.

Because the reptiles are searching for a mate, they’re out and about during daylight hours more than usual.

To avoid snake bites, the Humane Society Wildlife Land Trust recommends wearing ankle-high boots and clothing that covers your arms and legs. Do not touch logs, dead trees or deep grass with your hands, according to the organization, and move slowly if you do spot a snake so that it doesn’t confuse you for prey.

If you are bitten, stay calm and immediately go to the hospital, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you can’t access medical care right away, lay down so that the location of the bite is below your heart and wash the wound with soapy, warm water.

For more information, go here.