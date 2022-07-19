Sneaker wave warning issued for Sonoma Coast

The National Weather Service warned of an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents along the Sonoma Coast this week.

The risk is elevated through Wednesday night and is highest at south-facing beaches, meteorologists said.

We're seeing a longer period SW Swell affecting our coast. This will cause an increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents from now through Wednesday night.



Be safe and #NeverTurnYourBackToTheOcean#CAwx pic.twitter.com/2MVVwKtc8f — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) July 18, 2022

The warning was prompted by the arrival of a long-period southwest swell, which is 2 to 3 feet at 18 to 21 seconds, according to the weather service. It was issued for all of the Bay Area coast.

Sneaker waves, which are waves that surge further up the beach than expected, can knock people over and into the water. Rip currents can pull people out to sea.

Weather service officials recommend watching the ocean for at least 20 minutes and studying wave patterns before relaxing or playing on a beach.

They also recommend staying further back from the water than what might seem necessary, because sneaker waves can run more than 150 feet up a dry beach.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.