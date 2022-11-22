The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazards statement for Thanksgiving, indicating holiday beachgoers need to be wary of sneaker waves and rip currents along the coast from Monterey to Mendocino County.

The hazard period will last from 10 a.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday.

A long period NW swell will impact the coast Thursday morning through early Friday.



Expect an increased risk of sneaker waves & strong rip currents along West and NW facing beaches.#NeverTurnYourBackToTheOcean #ripcurrents #sneakerwaves #CAwx pic.twitter.com/4tCkxHYCQv — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 22, 2022

A longer-period swell will be moving from the northwest Thursday morning into most of the North Bay coast, including Sonoma County, said Sarah McCorkle, meteorologist for the weather service’s Monterey office.

When the swell hits, there will be about 20 seconds between waves, building up energy and increasing the amount of water surging onto shore, McCorkle said.

The pattern will not feature huge crashing waves, McCorkle said.

“It won’t look like much looking out at the water but … they can just sneak up on the shore,” she said. “It can knock people off their feet and then take them back in the water.”

The chance of sneaker waves and rip currents will be higher in beaches facing northwest, such as Dillon Beach, because the swell is from traveling from the same direction.

McCorkle said Sonoma County residents headed to the beach for the holiday need to be conscious of the surf.

“Give yourself a safe distance from the actual water line,” she said. “If you have pets and kids with you, just keep an extra close eye on them as well.”

McCorkle said such surf conditions are more common in the winter, when more storms over the water create larger swells.

The high temperature on the Sonoma Coast Thursday will reach 65 degrees in the afternoon. Further inland, the high will climb into the mid 70s.

The rest of the week is expected to be dry and sunny, with a few clouds creeping in early Friday morning.

There is a chance of rain Nov. 28, though it is too early to forecast the possible amount, McCorkle said.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. Her Twitter is madi.smals.