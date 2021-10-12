Snow bursts pummel the Tahoe Basin

A heavy snow shower pounded Lake Tahoe's South Shore on Monday morning, delivering several inches of snow and hindering traffic on Highway 50.

A Twitter user shared an image with a measuring stick in a thick blanket of snow at 7,800 feet in Kirkwood Meadows just south of Highway 88. "2 inches and still coming down," @chilesconsin wrote.

National Weather Service forecaster Eric Kurth said the snowfall was focused on an area over Highway 50 between Meyers and Twin Bridges, and he described the weather activity as a "snow burst."

"It's a little area where there are intense showers and then a few miles down the road the sun might be shining," said Kurth, who works for the weather service's Sacramento office.

Heather Richards, a weather service meteorologist with the Reno office, said a phenomenon called the "lake effect" was contributing to the locally heavy shower.

"When you have a lake like Lake Tahoe that's oriented north to south along its longest axis, and a narrow wind aligning itself along the lake from north to south, with relatively warm lake water, it starts to loft some of that moisture into the area," Richards explained. "We only see that when we have this particularly setup when we have temperatures that are warm enough in the water and the wind coming out of the north along that long axis of the lake."

Bands of snow passed over the Sierra Nevada range after a system known as an inside slider dropped down from the Pacific Northwest into California on Sunday night and dug into Nevada's Great Basin on Monday.

The Monday snow caused a traffic mess in the Tahoe Basin. Caltrans put chain control into effect on Highway 50 between Twin Bridges and Meyers. A crash on Highway 267 was blocking lanes between Northstar and Kings Beach, Caltrans said.

More snow is expected in the Sierra through Tuesday.