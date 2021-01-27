Snow closes Highway 101 in Mendocino County

Snow and fallen trees from the overnight storm closed roads in parts of Mendocino County on Wednesday. The closures included Highway 101, which remained closed Wednesday morning in both directions north of Willits, with other closures at Laytonville and further north into Humboldt County.

Officials have not yet provided an estimate for when the highway will reopen.

Scott Carroll, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said that the Eureka office had received reports of several areas that saw several inches of snow within a few hours of the storm’s arrival. Willits by 10:30 p.m. Tuesday had been covered in 4 inches, while Laytonville by midnight received 7 inches, Carroll said.

Snow showers are expected to continue through Wednesday, with more accumulation likely in locations above 3,000 feet in elevation in Mendocino and Lake counties, Carroll said.

“There probably will continue to be at least some light snow on through the night and into tomorrow,” he said.