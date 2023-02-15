Snow falls in Mendocino, Sonoma counties; cold temperatures will continue across North Bay Wednesday night

Another freeze warning is in effect for Sonoma County Wednesday night.|
CHARLES SWANSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 15, 2023, 12:46PM
Cold weather safety tips

• Drive slowly and be on the lookout for hazardous travel with slick road conditions including possible pounding on roads and freeway offramps and minor flooding in low-lying or poor drainage areas.

• Unsheltered community members, older adults, children and those with access and functional needs should seek shelter now as they are at higher risks of hypothermia.

• Avoid being outside during the coldest part of the day, or for extended periods of time in extreme cold weather.

• Dress in layers, wear a hat, scarf, gloves and mittens, and waterproof, insulated boots to avoid hypothermia or frostbite.

• Get out of wet clothes as soon as possible to reduce the risk of hypothermia.

• Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water with electrolytes.

• Avoid excessive consumption of alcohol and nonprescription medication if you will be staying outside as it may lead to death or serious injury.

• Seek medical attention immediately and call 911 if you see someone experiencing hypothermia.

Source: Sonoma County

Share your weather photos with us at onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com. Please include your name and when and where you took the photo.

A cold front that moved across the North Bay brought reports Tuesday of snowfall to parts of Sonoma and Mendocino counties.

According to Sean Miller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office, areas of Sonoma County in the 2,000-2,500-ft. elevation range saw a few snow showers Tuesday, leaving a “little dusting” of snow on the ground. He could not provide specific snowfall numbers because the weather service did not have anyone in the area to take measurements.

The weather service issued a freeze warning for Sonoma County Wednesday night, the second in two days, with a low around 33 degrees and conditions similar to Tuesday night, according to Miller. “It’s going to be another cold one,” he said.

In Mendocino County, Sheriff Matt Kendall shared a photo on the department’s Facebook page Tuesday, showing snow along the road “in the Laytonville and Leggett area.”

Kendall advised drivers to “plan you travels around the road conditions allowing enough time to arrive safe and on time.”

Scott Carroll, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Eureka, said that half an inch of snow was reported Tuesday a mile southwest of Laytonville. In addition, a third of an inch of snow was reported four miles north of the town, and a tenth of an inch of snow was reported near Willits.

The weather service’s Eureka office on Woodley Island also recorded an all-time low temperature for that date Wednesday morning, at 28 degrees.

“That beat the old record of 30 degrees that was recorded in 1995 and previous years,“ said Carroll.

Mendocino County will be several degrees warmer Wednesday night with a ridge of high pressure forming over the region, though Carroll said temperatures are still predicted to reach near freezing, with a low of 33 degrees forecast for Eureka.

“It just won’t be the hard freeze that we saw last night,” he said.

