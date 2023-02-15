Snow falls in Mendocino, Sonoma counties; cold temperatures will continue across North Bay Wednesday night
A cold front that moved across the North Bay brought reports Tuesday of snowfall to parts of Sonoma and Mendocino counties.
According to Sean Miller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office, areas of Sonoma County in the 2,000-2,500-ft. elevation range saw a few snow showers Tuesday, leaving a “little dusting” of snow on the ground. He could not provide specific snowfall numbers because the weather service did not have anyone in the area to take measurements.
The weather service issued a freeze warning for Sonoma County Wednesday night, the second in two days, with a low around 33 degrees and conditions similar to Tuesday night, according to Miller. “It’s going to be another cold one,” he said.
In Mendocino County, Sheriff Matt Kendall shared a photo on the department’s Facebook page Tuesday, showing snow along the road “in the Laytonville and Leggett area.”
Kendall advised drivers to “plan you travels around the road conditions allowing enough time to arrive safe and on time.”
Scott Carroll, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Eureka, said that half an inch of snow was reported Tuesday a mile southwest of Laytonville. In addition, a third of an inch of snow was reported four miles north of the town, and a tenth of an inch of snow was reported near Willits.
The weather service’s Eureka office on Woodley Island also recorded an all-time low temperature for that date Wednesday morning, at 28 degrees.
“That beat the old record of 30 degrees that was recorded in 1995 and previous years,“ said Carroll.
Mendocino County will be several degrees warmer Wednesday night with a ridge of high pressure forming over the region, though Carroll said temperatures are still predicted to reach near freezing, with a low of 33 degrees forecast for Eureka.
“It just won’t be the hard freeze that we saw last night,” he said.
