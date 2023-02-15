• Drive slowly and be on the lookout for hazardous travel with slick road conditions including possible pounding on roads and freeway offramps and minor flooding in low-lying or poor drainage areas.

• Unsheltered community members, older adults, children and those with access and functional needs should seek shelter now as they are at higher risks of hypothermia.

• Avoid being outside during the coldest part of the day, or for extended periods of time in extreme cold weather.

• Dress in layers, wear a hat, scarf, gloves and mittens, and waterproof, insulated boots to avoid hypothermia or frostbite.

• Get out of wet clothes as soon as possible to reduce the risk of hypothermia.

• Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water with electrolytes.

• Avoid excessive consumption of alcohol and nonprescription medication if you will be staying outside as it may lead to death or serious injury.

• Seek medical attention immediately and call 911 if you see someone experiencing hypothermia.

Source: Sonoma County

