Snow, rain coming Sunday as late winter storm descends on Northern California

A winter storm is set to hit Northern California Sunday evening, dumping up to a foot of snow in the Sierra and bringing showers to the North Bay.

The National Weather Service’s Sacramento office issued a winter storm warning, which will take effect at 5 p.m. Sunday and will last through Monday evening. Meteorologists warn that travel over the Sierra Nevada could be dangerous.

Forecasters say the heaviest snow is expected to fall Sunday night and early Monday morning, bringing up to a foot of snow at high elevations on highway passes.

Interstate 80 at Blue Canyon could see 8 to 12 inches of snow, while Echo Pass on Highway 50 may see up to 8 inches. Carson Pass further south might also get a foot’s worth of snow, along with Interstate 5 at Mount Shasta in the north. Lassen Peak is expected to receive the heaviest snowfall, anywhere from a foot and a half to 2 feet.

Snow accumulation levels will be relatively low, down to 1,500 feet in the Sierra Nevada, meaning foothill communities like Placerville and Colfax may see a small amount of snow.

“Motorists with travel plans today should plan accordingly as road conditions will begin to deteriorate in the afternoon/evening hours,” NWS meteorologists wrote in a Sunday forecast discussion, warning of near white-out conditions in heavily impacted areas.

No snow is expected in North Bay mountains, but showers were forecast to return Sunday evening, with a slight chance of rain after midnight and Monday morning, the National Weather Service said. Some areas will experience frost on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Sacramento should see some more showers, with a potential for a half-inch of rain between Sunday evening and Monday evening. Grass Valley and Chico could each see a full inch of rain.

The storm is expected to clear out by Tuesday morning, and dry weather should return through Wednesday. However, forecasters said there's a chance that more rain could be headed our way by Thursday.

