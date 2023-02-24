Snowy conditions close portion of Highway 101 in Mendocino County

Highway 101 in Mendocino County was closed Thursday evening from Branscomb Road in Laytonville to the junction of State Route 271, according to Caltrans District 1.

The agency announced the closure at about 5:15 p.m. in a post on its official Facebook page.

Authorities said the roadway was shut down due to the snowy conditions and the amount of “spinouts” reported in the area.

Please check quickmap.dot.ca.gov or download the QuickMap app for the latest updates.