Snowy conditions close portion of Highway 101 in Mendocino County

Authorities said the roadway was shut down due to the snowy conditions and the amount of “spinouts” reported in the area.|
PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
February 23, 2023, 6:45PM
Updated 16 minutes ago

Highway 101 in Mendocino County was closed Thursday evening from Branscomb Road in Laytonville to the junction of State Route 271, according to Caltrans District 1.

The agency announced the closure at about 5:15 p.m. in a post on its official Facebook page.

Authorities said the roadway was shut down due to the snowy conditions and the amount of “spinouts” reported in the area.

Please check quickmap.dot.ca.gov or download the QuickMap app for the latest updates.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor