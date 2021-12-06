So far, Sonoma County Amazon project cautiously favored

An environmentalist and local officials alike cautiously favor a proposed Amazon distribution center being planned near the Charles Schulz-Sonoma County Airport.

At least they like the proposed location because it is zoned commercial. They want to see more details, though, especially any study on the impact it will have on surrounding traffic.

The center is expected to be located on unincorporated county land bordered by the town of Windsor and the Mark West Springs area of Santa Rosa.

An application by the retail giant was processed by Permit Sonoma, the county’s planning department, in February.

Amazon proposes to build a 181,500-square-foot warehouse on part of a 41-acre parcel of land. The parcel is located at 5015 Aviation Blvd., at the intersection with Brickway Boulevard.

The site is between Skylane Boulevard and Highway 101, north of the airport.

The proposed project is described as “a storage, wholesale and distribution facility.”

Amazon Northern California spokeswoman Natalie Wolfrom, said there is no contract in place yet between the company and the landowner, Airport Business Center.

“It’s too soon to tell what will happen in this area, but I can follow up with you once we know more and deals are closed,” she told The Press Democrat.

Bradley Dunn, a policy manager for Permit Sonoma, the county’s planning arm, said the latest on the project is that the applicant, Airport Business Center, has asked for an easement on Jetway to be vacated to accommodate the project.

He said Permit Sonoma “is still evaluating the application.”

Airport Business Center has declined to comment, and may be restrained by a nondisclosure agreement, according to Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore, who said his office has been in touch with Airport Business Center officials.

“My take on land use and development is if something is zoned for commercial use or whatever use someone is going for, I’m generally supportive,” Gore said during a phone interview. “This is a commercial park and this is a commercial application, so I’m generally in support.”

But, he continued “What we need to know is, is this a hub that will actually reduce traffic? Sometimes having something close to use is actually a good thing,” Gore said, referring to the numerous Amazon vans coming from more distant distribution facilities in other parts of the Bay Area.

“This doesn’t change anybody’s buying habits,” he said. “This is a far cry from a big box store. I’m interested in their business plan and ... how it affects the community. People can already buy things from Amazon and get it delivered the next day. I buy things from Amazon and also try to support local businesses and this way I would know I’m supporting a local business.”

Gore, who has driven out to look over the site, said “this area is expanding and it’s an empty field. There is also a hotel going in that area and a proposal to allow some workforce housing. This area is designed and zoned for growth.”

He pointed out that the project would be built at the “northern-most pinch point of (Highway) 101, so there has to be the appropriate traffic analysis.”

Some general grading and public improvements have been done on the site, which was approved before the company applied to construct the facility, Permit Sonoma’s Dunn has said.

The project is still going through channels and is in the planning approval stages. Dunn did not respond to a question about the project’s latest progress. He did not have information about what the project would cost to build, whether taxpayer incentives were involved or how many jobs it might bring to the region.

Christine Palmer, a member of the county Economic Development Board, said no tax incentives were offered to Amazon as far as she knows.

Tom Conlon, an energy efficiency consultant who is on the executive committee for the Sonoma County Sierra Club group, said “the airport area is a good place for a distribution warehouse. The Sierra Club hasn’t taken a position on the Amazon distribution center at that location. But obviously there is going to be local impact. ... We’d have to look at the traffic impact. Certainly it makes more sense to put it near an airport than a green site.”

A freight terminal proposed at the busy intersection of Eighth Street East and Fremont Drive near Sonoma, was rejected for the second time before the Sonoma Valley Citizens Advisory Commission in August. Conlon, who lives in Sonoma, said he had more problems with that proposal for a 250,000-square-foot warehouse than he does with the one by the airport.