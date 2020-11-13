Social gatherings are fueling the US coronavirus surge

A record-breaking surge in U.S. coronavirus cases is being driven to a significant degree by casual occasions that may feel deceptively safe, officials and scientists warn - dinner parties, game nights, sleepovers and carpools.

Many earlier coronavirus clusters were linked to nursing homes and crowded nightclubs. But public health officials nationwide say case investigations are increasingly leading them to small, private social gatherings. This behind-doors transmission trend reflects pandemic fatigue and widening social bubbles, experts say - and is particularly insidious because it is so difficult to police and likely to increase as temperatures drop and holidays approach.

The White House coronavirus task force has been urging states that are virus hot spots to curtail maskless get-togethers of family and friends, saying in reports that asymptomatic attendees "cause ongoing transmission, frequently infecting multiple people in a single gathering."

On Thursday, the nation passed another grim milestone in the pandemic, setting records for cases and hospitalizations, with 152,391 new cases and 66,606 people hospitalized. In Chicago, the mayor said that starting Monday, residents should leave home only to go to work or school, or for essential needs, such as seeking medical care or getting groceries.This week, New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a 10-person limit on gatherings in private homes, calling them a "great spreader." Similar restrictions have been imposed in states including Ohio; Utah; Connecticut; Colorado, where one recent cluster involved seven people infected while playing the dice game bunco; and Rhode Island, whose governor has pledged to fine violators. Oregon last week announced a "pause" in hard-hit counties on most groups larger than six people.

"Earlier in the outbreak, much of the growth in new daily cases was being driven by focal outbreaks - long-term care facilities, things of that nature," said Nirav Shah, director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine, where cases have soared in the past two weeks. "Now, the kitchen table is a place of risk."

In Maine, as in other states, case investigators are seeing a new and related pattern: People who are infected list more close contacts than they did earlier, making the work of contact tracers more time-consuming and complicated. From March through September, the average number of contacts identified in Maine coronavirus investigations was 3.5. In October, that rose to 5.8.

"We've all gotten used to our bubbles, but I don't think we've really asked whether someone who's in our bubble is also in another person's bubble," Shah said. "People's bubbles are getting big enough to burst."

For months, the danger of large events has been a focus of state and local restrictions and of media coverage. Experts say less attention has been paid to the peril of small gatherings among family and friends, who may appear healthy and take similar precautions to avoid the virus.

But each additional contact increases a person's risk, said David Rubin, the director of PolicyLab at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, which warned in a blog post last week that small indoor gatherings create "perfect conditions for a virus that can spread among people who are crowded into a poorly ventilated space." Rubin said a person's "bank" of risk should be even lower in winter because respiratory viruses like the coronavirus are more stable in dry, colder air.

"Often, they're with people we know really well," Rubin said of these gatherings. "We let our guard down."

Amber Calderon now knows she did that in October. The 24-year-old was excited to see some of her relatives for the first time in months at her nephew's birthday party - and she felt safe. The Conroe, Texas, resident knew her relatives wore masks and socially distanced in their day-to-day lives, she said, so she "trusted everyone."

About 25 people attended the party at a house, and Calderon said just one person wore a mask - her 81-year-old grandmother. Calderon started to feel ill a few days later, and she tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 20. Ten other people who were there also got sick, she said, including her grandmother.

"When I tested positive, I was mad at the situation I put myself in," Calderon said. "I should've never attended that party that day. None of us should have. I knew better."

In some places, the sheer volume of cases is so great that public health departments cannot connect the dots between them or discern whether a gathering attended by one infected person is the same as one reported by another.