Social services conundrum: How to help unhoused people who don’t want help

Kirsten Loughlin sleeps under a plastic tarp tent at the controversial Stony Point camp in southwest Santa Rosa, where neighbors have complained about growing tensions with as many as 100 unhoused people who are bivouacking on private property.

She thinks the city should be providing portable bathrooms and dumpsters instead of working to remove people from the encampment.

Loughlin, who represents a segment of the homeless population that isn’t necessarily looking for a permanent home, says people should have a right to live anywhere outdoors as long as they help take care of the land on which they’re staying.

If officials were to offer her shelter or housing, Loughlin doesn’t think she would accept it. She likes “to party” and is wary of the stipulations that can come with accepting services.

“There always are rules when people are giving you things, there's things asked of you, requirements, and I don't really like following rules very much,” she said. “I'm pretty into my freedom.”

People who feel the way Loughlin does illustrate one of the reasons why the issue of homelessness is so complex.

Heather Jackson, an advocate with Sonoma County Acts of Kindness who works with camp residents and is a formerly homeless person herself, said unsheltered people aren’t always ready to accept housing, or the drug and mental health services that can help them off the street.

In some cases, they’ve experienced serious trauma and may have difficulty trusting those offering help, she said.

In an effort to help people in those circumstances get off the street, Sonoma County voters in 2020 approved a quarter-cent sales tax measure to boost local spending on mental health and homelessness services by $25 million annually over 10 years.

Local cities including Santa Rosa have also recently launched teams of trained social workers to respond to non-criminal, mental health-related emergencies.

“Through building that trust with them, we’ve been able to have those conversations and walk them through the fear, and help them make the choice to accept services,” Jackson said.

