SoCoAlert test planned for Sonoma Valley area Saturday

Sonoma County will be conducting a test of the SoCoAlert emergency notification system on Saturday in the Sonoma Valley area, officials announced Thursday.

The test will be at noon.

This will be the first test to specifically target evacuation zones in predominantly Spanish-speaking neighborhoods of the Sonoma Valley, according to a news release.

The SoCoAlert message will be sent in English and Spanish to phones and devices within the neighborhoods of:

Zone 6A5: Glen Ellen between Arnold Drive and Highway 12

Zone 6A5: Eldridge between Arnold Drive and Highway 12

Zones 6E1, 6E2 and 6F2: Communities of Agua Caliente, Fetters Hot Springs, Boyes Hot Springs and El Verano East of Arnold Drive.

Evacuation zone maps can be found at tinyurl.com/5n8cd3kr.

Residents who are not registered with SoCoAlert may still receive the test message because the system uses phone numbers from utility records and other public sources, according to the release.

The county urged all residents to register for the alert system at SoCoAlert.com in the event of a real emergency.

Participants are asked to provide feedback on the test through a survey at www.SoCoTest.org or by calling 707-565-1369.

