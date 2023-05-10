Carjacking suspect arrested after 115 mph police chase from Windsor to Cotati, crash

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Solano County man early Tuesday after he led a high-speed chase from Windsor to Cotati that ended with a crash that hospitalized three people, including the suspect, officials said.

A Windsor Police Department deputy began following the suspect’s vehicle about 3:20 a.m. heading southbound along Highway 101 near the central Windsor exit after identifying and confirming it had been carjacked and stolen out of Vallejo.

The deputy called for backup due to the “serious nature” of the carjacking, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rob Dillion said in a news release.

After more Sheriff’s Office vehicles joined the pursuit, the Windsor deputy attempted to pull the suspect vehicle over.

The chase reached speeds up to 115 mph as law enforcement followed down the highway to Cotati, where California Highway Patrol officers set up spike strips.

Dillion said the suspect attempted to hit a CHP officer before hitting the strips.

The suspect tried to drive their slowing vehicle up the brake check offramp on the Cotati grade but lost control and hit a parked vehicle that had two people inside. They suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

The driver, later identified as Ernesto Esquivel, 37, of Vallejo, was taken into custody and then to a local hospital, where he was treated for significant but non-life-threatening injuries. He was still in the hospital as of Wednesday morning.

Deputies searched Esquivel’s car after the collision and found multiple pieces of stolen mail from Geyserville and the Dry Creek area of Healdsburg. They also discovered Esquivel had been arrested for crimes in multiple other states.

Esquivel was arrested on suspicion of evading law enforcement, possessing a stolen vehicle and property and assault with a deadly weapon.

A judge approved an increase in Esquivel’s bail, from $30,000 to $130,000, due to the “severity” of the case, Dillion said.

