We want to see your eclipse photos. Email them to onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com . Please include when and where you took the photos.

Press Democrat photojournalist Kent Porter was set up in a field Monday on a friend’s ranch outside of Lampasas, Texas, about 70 miles northwest of Austin, to capture his first total solar eclipse.

The centerline for the path of totality was directly over his friend’s spread. The two had remained in touch after working together decades ago for the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Porter’s first photojournalism job out of college.

Midland sits about 270 miles from Lampasas, which is about 1,780 miles from Sonoma County. Porter broke up the two-day drive to cover a rodeo in Sierra Blanca, along Interstate 10 in west Texas.

On Monday, he and his friend set up telescopes and he shot images as the partial eclipse developed, with a solar filter placed on the camera.

When totality set in, he flung the filter off and went handheld with his 400 mm lens — “old-school photography,” he said.

“You could see the solar explosions coming off the rim,” he said. “It was amazing.”

He texted editors back at The Press Democrat: “We have eclipse!”

Minutes later came another message: “Oh yeah. Nailed it.”

And then he shared the image you are seeing.

The total eclipse of the sun, Monday, April 8, 2024, in the path of totality near Lampasas, Texas. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

“I’m so excited,” he said. “It’s really a spectacle, and it doesn’t last very long.”

Totality was about two minutes tops, he said.

He and his friend had been planning for the moment for two years.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/J5j95RUSLd8">Click here to view this embed</a>.