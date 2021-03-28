Subscribe

Solo pilot unhurt after crash landing at Petaluma airport

JULIE JOHNSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 28, 2021, 4:09PM
Updated 25 minutes ago

The pilot of a small plane was uninjured after a crash landing at the Petaluma Municipal Airport Saturday, officials said.

The pilot of the American Legend Cub-AL3 told authorities a wind gust “forced the plane to the ground” during an attempt to land just before 4:15 p.m., Petaluma police said.

The pilot was alone in the plane, which crashed on runway 29 on the south side of the city’s airport on East Washington Street near Old Adobe Road. The plane had damage to its front.

Airport manager Dan Cohen said the runway was closed for about an hour after the crash.

The pilot, who was unidentified, had departed from Napa.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Agency were investigating the crash.

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette