Solo pilot unhurt after crash landing at Petaluma airport

The pilot of a small plane was uninjured after a crash landing at the Petaluma Municipal Airport Saturday, officials said.

The pilot of the American Legend Cub-AL3 told authorities a wind gust “forced the plane to the ground” during an attempt to land just before 4:15 p.m., Petaluma police said.

The pilot was alone in the plane, which crashed on runway 29 on the south side of the city’s airport on East Washington Street near Old Adobe Road. The plane had damage to its front.

Airport manager Dan Cohen said the runway was closed for about an hour after the crash.

The pilot, who was unidentified, had departed from Napa.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Agency were investigating the crash.

