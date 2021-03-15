Some COVID-19 long haulers have had symptoms since the first wave. Can they still get better?
Joy Ezekiel-Gibson and Michael Clark both caught COVID-19 last March during the horrible first wave, when tests were hard to get, when only medical workers wore masks — if they could find them — and when doctors were figuring out on the fly how to treat a brand-new, deadly disease.
Ezekiel-Gibson, 47, of Atco, Camden County, survived 17 days on a ventilator, then needed a second hospitalization for pneumonia and blood clots. Clark, a 32-year-old runner from Philadelphia, fought the virus at home despite serious symptoms. He was afraid to go to the emergency department.
A year later, the two have one thing in common. They are not back to normal.
Ezekiel-Gibson needs extra oxygen for the slightest exertion and battles severe fatigue. She has not been able to work and is contemplating applying for disability. Clark is back to long days of work at his home office, but he walks instead of runs now and deals with intermittent symptoms: fatigue, headaches, chills, chest tightness, and throat constriction he calls the COVID-19 strangle. “I have not had a single day in which I have felt pre-COVID normal or well,” he said.
As the growing pipeline of vaccine doses provides hope of a more normal life for many Americans, some long-haul survivors from that first wave are stuck in limbo — grateful to be alive but unsure of what the coronavirus has done to their futures.
The virus made the jump from animals to humans barely a year ago, so no one yet knows if people who are still sick after a year can keep getting better. Although they don’t have much in the way of therapies to offer, doctors are hopeful because they are seeing slow improvement continue in many long haulers.
“The hope is that they will all get better. That’s the hope, and that is what we will work hard to achieve,” said Rene Alvarez, who heads the cardiology division for Jefferson Health. “The body’s incredibly amazing.”
Doctors also said, though, that some patients, such as those with lung scarring or who suffered strokes or clot damage in other parts of their bodies, may have lasting damage. Benjamin Abramoff, a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician who heads Penn Medicine’s post-COVID-19 recovery clinic, said COVID-19-related nerve damage can “take a long time to resolve” and is sometimes permanent. Alvarez said patients who had serious health problems before they got sick are now much more disabled.
Hospitals increasingly are creating multidisciplinary post-COVID-19 treatment programs for survivors with what many call long COVID-19. (The normally straightforward Anthony Fauci wants us to use a more scientifically precise but far less memorable label: post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2, or PASC.) Temple Health and Johns Hopkins Health System started such programs in April. Mount Sinai Health System had one by May. Penn’s started in June and Deborah Heart & Lung Center’s this January. Virtua plans to open one soon.
“Once these clinics are established, they’re just very quickly overwhelmed with the number of people who are seeking care,” said Emily Brigham, a pulmonologist who codirects the Johns Hopkins program. It has seen almost 400 patients.
“Everybody needs to pitch in and help take care of these folks. … This is going to be with us for a long time.”
Concern about lasting symptoms is high enough that the National Institutes of Health last month announced that it would spend $1.15 billion over four years to study long COVID-19.
Early on, doctors anticipated that large numbers of COVID-19 patients who survived intensive-care stays would need follow-up therapies, especially those who needed ventilators or ECMO machines for heart and lung support. They had already identified a post-intensive care syndrome in people who had required such care for other infections. These patients had often struggled for months with weakness and emotional problems. Many were unable to return to work.
More surprising was the influx of patients like Clark, who were not sick enough to need hospital care but also had lasting and sometimes debilitating symptoms. “That’s where a lot of the mystery lies,” Abramoff said.
Such persistent symptoms are not unheard of among people infected with other viruses, including other coronaviruses like MERS and SARS, but doctors have never seen so many patients like this. As several pointed out, that could be because vast numbers of people were encountering the new virus for the first time. If only a small percentage of the 28 million Americans infected so far develops persistent symptoms, that’s still a lot of people.
Doctors don’t know for sure how many people get long COVID-19. One study based on a survey of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the United Kingdom found that 20% had symptoms lasting five weeks or longer and 10% had them more than 12 weeks.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: