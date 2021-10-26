Some federal advisers have misgivings over need for vaccine boosters

Following a series of endorsements over the past month by scientific panels advising federal agencies, tens of millions of Americans are now eligible for booster shots of coronavirus vaccines.

But the recommendations — even those approved unanimously — mask significant dissent and disquiet among those advisers about the need for booster shots in the United States.

In interviews last week, several advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and to the Food and Drug Administration said data show that, with the exception of adults over age 65, the vast majority of Americans are already well protected against severe illness and do not need booster shots.

All the advisers felt that they were obligated to make difficult choices, based on sparse research, in the middle of a public health emergency. But some said they felt compelled to vote for the shots because of the way the federal agencies framed the questions that they were asked to consider.

Other committee experts said that they wanted to avoid confusing the public further by dissenting, or that they voted according to their views of the evidence and were simply overruled.

“These are not evidence-based recommendations,” said Dr. Sarah Long, a pediatric infectious disease expert at Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia, and a member of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

Following a series of votes, the official position of the FDA and CDC now is that older adults, people with certain medical conditions and those whose jobs or living situations regularly expose them to the virus can opt for a booster dose of any of the three vaccines.

The CDC also advised last week that people in certain high-risk groups who got one type of COVID-19 vaccine could choose a different one for their booster.

“I don’t think that we have evidence that everybody in those groups needs a booster today,” said Dr. Matthew Daley, senior investigator at Kaiser Permanente Colorado and a member of the CDC advisory committee.

Long and Daley both voted in favor of booster shots at their committee’s meeting Thursday, but with reservations over how the decision would be viewed by anxious Americans who might conclude mistakenly that the vaccines are ineffective.

When the CDC committee reviewed evidence for the Pfizer-BioNTech booster in September, the advisers agreed unanimously only on extra shots for adults over age 65. Two of the 15 panelists voted against booster doses for adults over age 50 with certain medical conditions.

Approval of boosters for people ages 18 to 49 with other medical risk factors squeaked by in a vote of 9-6. And the booster recommendation for people whose occupations put them at risk did not pass.

That last category was included in the final CDC recommendations only because Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the agency’s director, overruled her advisers.

“You can see the hesitancy in all this,” said Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and a member of the FDA’s vaccine advisory committee. “It’s because in our hearts, I think people don’t quite agree with this notion of a booster dose.”

“The door just got bigger and bigger and bigger, it got wider and wider with each step,” Offit added. “The companies got what they wanted, the administration got what they wanted.”

In interviews, the experts bemoaned the limited data on the safety and efficacy of the booster shots. The data supporting extra doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines was “of very low quality,” Dr. Kathleen Dooling, a CDC scientist, acknowledged at the committee meeting Thursday.

Still, some said they felt they had to vote in favor of booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines because they had already recommended boosters of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and did not want to deny other Americans.

“The problem that troubled me is that we don’t know if boosters are necessary,” said Dr. Cody Meissner, a professor of pediatrics at Tufts University School of Medicine and a member of the FDA advisory committee.

But “if you’re going do it for one group, I think fairness kind of dictates you have to do it for all the groups,” he added.

In interviews, panelists were hesitant to voice their discomfort, saying they did not want to undercut the final decisions from the committees.

“It’s hard to show some of the misgivings, because we don’t want to have mixed messaging,” said Dr. Camille Kotton, an infectious disease physician at Massachusetts General Hospital and a member of the CDC committee.