Many area residents are still dealing with the fallout from last week’s storms, according to authorities.

Since last Monday, many Mendocino County residents have been trapped in their homes due to significant snow on their driveways, which lead to county roads, according to Mendocino County Sheriff Matt Kendall.

The Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Unit is driving to residents’ homes on snow plows to provide emergency resources, if needed. A few residents have requested resources such as propane, firewood and medication, Kendall added.

Residents who decided to stay home, rather than staying with friends in town, to avoid being stuck are seeing about 2 to 4 feet of snow, Kendall said Sunday.

The county roads are plowed every other day but residents’ driveways, which are typically a mile long, are the issue.

“When the snow comes, it’s a pain in the butt,” Kendall said. “We’re probably dealing with this for another week.”

More snow is on the way.

For residents living at higher elevations in Mendocino County, they could potentially see up to 7 feet of snow over the next few days, Jeff Tonkin, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said Sunday.