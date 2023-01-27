The onslaught of powerful winter storms this month left many North Coast residents without power, internet or phone service for days, but for some, those days have turned into weeks.

Well after the weather passed, residents of Timber Cove, on the Sonoma Coast north of Jenner, remained without internet and any landline connection, a particular burden in an area where cell service is spotty at best.

By Friday, it had been 24 days without service for Jay Kvapil, and getting any sort of response from Frontier Communications, the only provider option for most people in the area, has been a challenge.

Since moving to Timber Cove five years ago, it’s been “difficult with Frontier all along,” Kvapil, who can get one or two bars on his cellphone outside his house, told me. “They’re just not very responsive when their lines go down.”

After waiting about five days, he reached out to the call center where he was told the problem in his area had been resolved. Kvapil, without service and able to see downed lines from his property, had to insist before eventually being transferred to a supervisor who apologized and said they’d get on it. But, then he heard nothing.

“It’s just really unknown,” he said. “Its really frustrating.”

Frontier, a major US telecommunications corporation, operates in 25 states. In 2016, Frontier completed its acquisition of Verizon’s wireline operations in California, Texas and Florida. In 88% of its markets, the company has no or only one competitor, according to a 2021 Investor Day presentation.

Frontier spokesperson Hayley Hoefer said that most service was restored to customers in the Timber Cove area by Jan. 20. She emphasized that, due to safety protocol, the company cannot work on its lines until the power utilities are finished with work.

“In this instance, the power company did not fully restore their service until January 17, and the next day, we were out there restoring our service on the lines,” she said.

"It was a lot of work on our end given the rural terrain,” Hoefer told me. “The wait turnaround was pretty impressive for the majority of the customers.”

Kvapil and others had high praise for Pacific Gas & Electric Co.’s response, which included consistent email and text updates and multiple crews on the ground – a sharp contrast, they said, to Frontier’s.

Steve Wight’s power was back within five days. With Frontier, he said he went through a cycle of logging onto the website to be told there’s no outage in the area or getting automated messages giving estimated repair times that never came to pass.

“There’s a lot of isolation and a lot of older people up here that are functioning under difficulties,” he said. “That’s the primary concern.”

Residents I spoke to said few Frontier workers or contractors operate in the area.

“The local assumption is we don’t have enough warm bodies to make it worth it,” Wight said. “My level of trust in Frontier right now is at a all time low, and its never been very high.”

As a software engineer, Wight works online, and he’s resorted to setting up shop at the Timber Cove Inn or Timber Cove firehouse to use the internet. “I’m literally endangering my job at this point,” Wight told me when we first spoke on Jan. 18. “People I work with who live in cities don’t understand.”

His wife, Gail, a college professor, is grateful to be on sabbatical during this outage, but the situation has hindered the ability to work on her research.

“I just have more flexibility, but this is slowly becoming crippling for me,” she said on Jan. 20. “More importantly, I worry more each day about my husband losing his new job due to the timing and the sheer unbelievable nature of such a long outage, with absolutely no reasonable communication about a resolution.”

The Wights’ connection was finally restored on Jan. 22. almost three weeks after it was lost.

Even when service is up and running, though, residents said the DSL infrastructure available is slow and outdated.

Jianna Satore, who works remotely, said frequent issues with Frontier have lost her countless dollars, clients, and jobs in the six years she’s lived in Timber Cove.

Satellite internet isn’t an option for her through the trees.

“I'm at a loss as to what to do. I don't want to move away yet require internet to work and live. It's an essential utility,” said Satore who still hasn’t had her service restored. “I'm at my wits end.”

In his more than three decades living in Timber Cove, Michael Hallett has seen a series of telecommunications companies come through “the little enclave that nobody wants,” he told me on a Zoom call – his phone line his still disconnected but he has internet through a satellite connection.