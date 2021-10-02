Subscribe

Some Sonoma County hospitals and clinics report close to 100% vaccination rates among staff

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 1, 2021, 7:34PM
With the arrival of the state’s deadline for all health care workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 30, most Sonoma County hospitals and community clinics are reporting staff vaccination rates of close to 100%.

The requirement applies to staff at hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and other medical facilities. State health officials on Sept. 28 issued a similar order for senior care and hospice workers. They must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 30. Those who decline must request a religious or medical exemption.

At Petaluma Health Center, 477, or 97%, of the clinic’s 490 employees have been vaccinated, while 13 have received an exemption. Only one employee has resigned in response to the requirement.

Pedro Toledo, the health center’s chief administrative officer, said the 13 employees have been assigned to remote work, and are not in contact with patients or other staff.

“We at Petaluma Health Center are unequivocally committed to patient safety; that's why I am proud that 100% of our employees working in our health clinics are vaccinated,” he said.

Toledo said “numbers speak louder than words” and that to date, the Petaluma Health Center, which has 10 clinic sites, mostly in Petaluma and Rohnert Park, has provided 39,274 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to its patients and local residents.

Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County’s health officer, said the state’s vaccination mandate for health care workers appears to have encouraged some to finally get vaccinated.

“We have seen a big increase in vaccinations amongst hesitant health care workers since that mandate came out,” Mase said. “It’s had a good effect, and it’ll help decrease transmission of COVID in the health care setting and the vulnerable populations that these workers take care of.”

At Santa Rosa Community Health, the county’s largest network of community clinics, 99% of its 526 health care staff are vaccinated, while only 14 have submitted “declination forms” for a medical or religious exemption.

Annemarie Brown, a spokeswoman for the Santa Rosa-based clinics, said only one employee has resigned because of the vaccination requirement. She said those who have declined the COVID-19 vaccine are being tested weekly and participating in additional safety protocols.

Naomi Fuchs, Santa Rosa Community Health’s CEO, said “everyone needs to do their part” to end the pandemic and ensure the safety of the local community.

“It is critically important for SRCH health care workers to be vaccinated because they are on the front lines of testing, vaccinating, and caring for people who may be vulnerable to the serious consequences of COVID,” Fuchs said. “Being vaccinated keeps them, their co-workers, their families, and the 1,000 patients a day we care for safe.”

Mase, the county health officer, said she hasn’t heard of large numbers of health care workers quitting in response to the mandate.

“There’s been a couple, but it hasn’t been droves of health care workers that have decided to quit or not continue to work,” she said. “And the last that I talked to the hospitals, it didn’t seem that it was going to impact their staffing at all.”

The state’s push to get all health care workers vaccinated came July 26, when Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a “soft mandate” encouraging state employees and health care workers to be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing. It arrived at a time of increasing COVID-19 infections, largely driven by unvaccinated individuals being infected by the highly transmissible delta variant.

A little more than a week later, on Aug. 5, the California Department of Public Health issued a more stringent order for health care workers, stripping away the option to test weekly. The CDPH order set Sept. 30 as the deadline and required those who refused to be vaccinated to obtain a medical or religious exemption.

Officials at Sonoma County’s three large hospital providers, Kaiser Permanente, Sutter Health and Providence, declined to provide vaccination and exemption rates for their local staff.

Sutter Health and Kaiser Permanente reported only systemwide “compliance” that combines those who have been vaccinated and those who have received an exemption.

Providence, which operates Santa Rosa Memorial, Petaluma Valley and Healdsburg hospitals, altogether refused to provide any vaccination information. Providence officials have been among the most vocal champions of the local vaccination effort, but this week they would not explain why they refuse to release vaccination rates.

“We are doing our best to comply with California Public Health orders and maintain the quality and scope of health care services needed in the communities we serve,” Providence spokesman Steven Buck said in a statement. “We continue to encourage our caregivers to either get the vaccine or submit a declination.”

Kaiser Permanente officials said 97% of its 216,000 employees and 23,000 physicians have been vaccinated or have requested medical or religious exemptions. Kaiser said it currently does not have a breakdown that shows how many chose to be vaccinated and how many have exemptions.

The health care giant, with more than 12.5 million health care members and patients, said it is still processing vaccine verification and exemption requests but expects the final percentage of exemption requests to be small.

“Importantly, our vaccination mandate is motivating members of our workforce to get educated, to get vaccinated, and do their part to help end this pandemic,” Kaiser said in a statement, adding that the provider’s vaccination requirement has been extended to tens of thousands of employees who work for contractors, vendors and suppliers who enter Kaiser facilities.

Sutter Health, which operates the county’s newest hospital facility and several local medical office buildings, said currently 92% of its employees and 97% of affiliated medical providers are vaccinated, representing more than 55,000 health care professionals.

Ashley Boarman, a Sutter Health spokeswoman, said vaccination rates for local staff were not available, nor is the number of staff who have received a vaccine exemption. The medical provider said vaccination against COVID-19 continues to be critical for the protection of its health care workers, their friends and family and the communities they care for.

“We strongly encourage those who can be vaccinated to do so as soon as they are able,” Sutter Health said in a statement. “Knowing that the vast majority of our caregivers are vaccinated against COVID-19 is a welcome relief to those fighting on the front lines, and we hope those who aren’t yet vaccinated will follow their lead in supporting the safety of our shared communities.”

At West County Health Centers, CEO Dr. Jason Cunningham said they’ve been trying to promote a culture of trust and cooperation around the vaccination requirement, one that minimizes shame. Cunningham said that 96% of the health centers’ 216 staff are fully vaccinated.

The remaining 4% who have declined to be vaccinated are abiding by the state health order’s weekly testing requirements and protocols for wearing personal protective equipment, such as masks.

Earlier this week, state health officials extended the full vaccination requirement for staff at senior care and hospice facilities. The Aug. 5 order issued by the California Department of Public Health, which does not oversee facilities such as assisted living and board and care homes, fell short of that requirement.

Staff at local residential care facilities, which often have lower vaccination rates than medical workers, must be fully vaccinated or obtain an exemption by Nov. 30. State officials said senior care facilities are high-risk settings where COVID-19 transmission and outbreaks can have severe consequences for vulnerable populations resulting in hospitalization, severe illness and death.

Dr. Andrew Coren, Mendocino County’s health officer, said this week that public health staff were investigating two outbreaks at skilled nursing homes where staff had low vaccination rates. The two outbreaks resulted in eight deaths in the past two weeks, he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.

