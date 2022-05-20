Son of Mendocino County sheriff’s lieutenant charged with possessing child porn

The son of a Mendocino County sheriff’s lieutenant has been charged with felony possession of pornography of a child under 18, according to court officials, though a former deputy claims the case was stalled before he contacted federal authorities.

Bailey Comer, 22, of Fort Bragg could get up to three years in prison for the offense, which is alleged to have occurred on Sept. 15, 2019, according to Mendocino County Superior Court documents. Comer turned himself into Mendocino County jail, was booked and released Sunday.

Comer was arraigned Monday and is due to appear June 6 in a Ukiah courtroom where he will submit a plea, according to Mendocino County District Attorney David Eyster.

Mendocino County Sheriff Matt Kendall said the case was referred for investigation to the Sacramento Valley Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force at his request once it became known in October 2019 that the crime allegedly involved a computer at the address of Lt. J.D. Comer with the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The task force is comprised of representatives of more than 60 local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

It wasn’t until mid-January when the task force reported it had referred the case to the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office for Bailey Comer to be charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

The alleged crime was initially reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 31, 2019, by the state’s Internet Crimes Against Children agency. Deputies then served a search warrant to the internet provider to obtain the offender’s IP address, Kendall said.

Trent James, a former Mendocino County sheriff’s deputy, has accused investigators of trying to bury the case and of failing to put J.D. Comer on administrative leave during the investigation, as stipulated by department policy. He added that the case was simple and should have taken a month or two — not 2½ years.

James said he contacted the FBI, and soon after, the task force referred the case to the district attorney.

“My thing is the hypocrisy of it,” James, now a private investigator in Texas, told The Press Democrat. “It absolutely was (delayed) because it was a lieutenant’s son.”

He said he got his information from a Willits police officer who heard it from an investigator in the district attorney’s office who was directly involved with the case.

Kendall denied giving Comer preferential treatment. He said he had no control over when the task force completed its investigation.

“Sacramento doesn’t work for me,” Kendall said. “We didn’t investigate it so we don’t have anything more than what we were briefed about. We have to keep our nose out of it so we’re not accused of putting our finger on the scales of justice.”

In an interview with Mendocino County newspaper Mendo Fever, Kendall blamed the task force’s delay on staffing shortages and the pandemic.

Kendall added there was no reason to place J.D. Comer on administrative leave as detectives had quickly established he was working at the time of the alleged incident.

“Based on where the person had logged in, we knew my lieutenant wasn’t there,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.