Sonoma’s annual Fourth of July Parade will celebrate the many eras of local culture, history and tradition, but the firework show might fall short of past year’s explosive displays due to lack of funding.

The Sonoma Volunteer Firefighters Association has announced the theme of the parade will be "Celebrating Sonoma’s Past, Present and Future."

The association plans to celebrate the past by highlighting the community's history, traditions and help connect people with their heritage. The parade’s ode to the present will showcase the modern-day diversity and vibrancy of the public’s current achievements and possibilities. Futuristic floats, costumes and performances will offer a glimpse into what they Valley’s future might hold.

The parade will also feature the classic Volunteer Firefighter’s Association (SVFA) mimosa booth the kick off the morning, and the "Tim Gray Memorial Splash Zone" for children and adults to cool off from the hot summer sun.

Once the sun goes down, the attention will shift to the field beside General Vallejo’s Home, where hundreds gather to watch what is usually one of the largest pyrotechnic displays in the North Bay.

The preplanned pops and sparks won’t begin until the sky turns completely dark, historically around 9:30 p.m. While it’s set to be a good show, it may not meet the expectations of years past.

According to Gary Johnson, administrative captain for prevention at the Sonoma Valley Fire District, the association is roughly $34,000 short of the funding needed for a show on par with last year’s dazzling display.

The firework fund has been on the decline for a number of years — a total of $90,000 under expectations across the past five years. The fund the show, firefighters collect donations during the Fourth of July festivities, but also rely on private donors throughout the year.

Local firefighters took on the responsibility of the fireworks show nearly 45 years ago, as a way to give the public an explosive experience in a controlled environment.

While towns like Petaluma have changed to a laser drone show citing fire concerns, the long-upheld Sonoma fireworks show is likely to carry on as it is under the control of fire safety professionals.

Joe Boldt, fire mechanic at the fire department, has planned the fireworks show for the past 36 years as a trained pyrotechnician, and he’s determined to make this show as memorable as any other.

The first down-payment with the fireworks vendors was made back in November, which kicks off planning for the event. According to Johnson, the lack of funding could affect the length of the show, the height of the explosions and the timing of launches, meaning the fireworks would be fired-off a bit farther apart than prior years.

However, Johnson noted that the show won’t stray too far from what people have come to expect.

“We’re hoping nobody notices. But if they do, that’s the reason why,” Johnson said. “All we can do is keep asking for donations.”

If more money can be raised within a few weeks of the event, Boldt can add more sparkle into the show’s lineup.

Donations can be made by visiting sonomavoluteerfirefighters.org, and clicking “Firework Donations” under the Fourth of July tab. Cash and checks can also be delivered or mailed to 630 Second St. W. Sonoma. The association is also looking for more corporate sponsors for the event. Interested parties can contact the association for more information on becoming a sponsor by submitting a contact form on the website.

The Volunteer Firefighter’s Association mimosas booth begins at 9 a.m. The festival in the Plaza, including games, food and live entertainment, will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

The "Tim Gray Memorial Splash Zone" for children and adults to cool off during the parade. The association recommends being near the El Dorado Hotel, located at 405 First St. W., as the last parade float passes the Splash Zone, but participants should be prepared to get wet.

Parade and vendor applications are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, with the parade entry deadline being June 16, at midnight, and the vendor deadline being June 2 at midnight. The parade will start promptly at 10 a.m., and the judging area will be in front of Sonoma City Hall, with all parade entries judged on theme adherence, originality, enthusiasm and patriotism.

A full schedule of events and Plaza vendors can be found on the website as the event date approaches

