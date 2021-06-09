Sonoma Academy graduates detail sweeping allegations of improper behavior by former teacher

Seven women who graduated from Sonoma Academy, one of North Bay’s most prestigious private high schools, are accusing a popular former teacher of inappropriate, sexually charged behavior and misconduct – from improper touching to soliciting one-on-one meetings off-campus and routinely asking about their romantic lives and deeply intimate feelings.

The women, who graduated within the past dozen years or so, say Marco Morrone, an 18-year Humanities teacher at Sonoma Academy, took advantage of his position as a trusted mentor and instructor and repeatedly crossed emotional and physical boundaries with them.

They accuse him of harassment and repeated demands to share and discuss with him their intimate feelings, often in journal-like assignments that were seen by no one else.

Morrone, 50, who was dismissed from the Santa Rosa school in October 2020, has not been accused of sexual assault, and the women say they have not made reports to law enforcement, nor has the school.

2008 Sonoma Academy graduate Emma McAleavy is one of seven women pushing for the high school in Santa Rosa to publicly acknowledge the complaints they made against a long-time teacher who the school dismissed in 2020. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

But the seven women, who attended the school at different points from 2004 through 2014, have told The Press Democrat over the past six weeks Morrone exploited the feelings many of them had as impressionable 16- and 17-year-olds for him as an instructor and mentor.

Now in their 20s and early 30s, they are pressing their case for a public reckoning about Morrone’s tenure in mediation talks with Sonoma Academy officials eight months after his departure from the school.

“Marco is not the only man to sexually harass us, he’s just the first one,” Emma McAleavy, a 2008 graduate, said in an interview last month. “And he initiated us into a tradition that is completely disgusting and insidious. And for that to happen with him at school is just unconscionable.”

Leaders of Sonoma Academy agree with the women that Morrone’s actions were wrong.

In an extraordinary and lengthy statement issued Wednesday afternoon, Tucker Foehl, head of school, said its investigation last year of Morrone – prompted by the complaints of three of the women – had confirmed the women’s allegations. Foehl said Morrone was fired for “(engaging) in conduct that violated appropriate boundaries with students who were members of the classes of 2008 through 2014.”

“The investigator found no evidence that Morrone had sexual relationships with students or engaged in sexual abuse of students,” Foehl said. “The investigator did find that despite receiving discipline and counseling in 2007 for his comments and actions toward a student, Morrone continued to develop relationships with certain female students that crossed appropriate professional boundaries.”

The school has not received any reports of Morrone engaging in sexually inappropriate conduct more recently than 2014, according to Foehl.

His statement came six hours after two Press Democrat reporters knocked on Morrone’s door at his Petaluma home and left a two-page letter detailing the women’s accusations and asking for his response.

Reached by phone Tuesday evening, he promptly hung up on The Press Democrat and has not answered multiple follow-up calls, including a detailed voice message about the allegations.

The women were part of a small clique of students known across multiple classes over many years by the same name: “Marco’s Girls.” They contend his relationships with them, while largely not physical, were inappropriate.

Faculty speaker Marco Morrone, who was chosen by the Senior class to be a speaker, gave a speach at the graduation ceremony of the Class of 2009 at the Sonoma Academy on Saturday June 12, 2009. This was their first graduation at their new campus. Scott manchester / For The Press Democrat

Several had raised their concerns about Morrone with school leaders long before and at least one did so as far back as 2007 when she was a student. Their experience affected relationships with other teachers and mentors, and its imprint left them dealing with personal distress that lasted years after their graduation.

McAleavy, who made the earliest report known to The Press Democrat in 2007, during her senior year, said the school’s statement failed to tell the whole story.

The statement, she said, disclosed much of what she and her fellow alumnae have told school officials in statements and complaints. But it did not detail the months of meetings and mediation that the women have engaged in with the school – nor the years of waiting for responses to reports made over 14 years.

“They have a lot to account for; a lot to make up for,” she said. “And they’re going to get the opportunity to do that in the immediate future. I’m looking forward to seeing how they handle that process.”

“What I will say is I’m extraordinarily relieved that Sonoma Academy has shared more than they ever have before with the community about what’s been going on and that the extended Sonoma Academy community has an opportunity to deal with what has been an incredibly painful open secret in our community for over a decade,” she added.



