"I want to apologize heartfully for any missteps during my tenure. We knew when we began a school charged with the care of adolescents that it needed to be safe in every regard — emotionally, socially, physically,“ Durgin said in her statement.

”Despite best efforts and intentions, some policies and procedures were inadequate. Any mistakes made were not for lack of deep commitment to the health, safety, education and care of our students.“

Durgin also disputed some of the report’s findings regarding her actions.

"Decisions regarding the issues investigated were made collaboratively, involving various administrators, lawyers, and trustees. While I perceive some factual inaccuracies and disagree with some of the conclusions in the report as it pertains to me, as the founding head of school, I take responsibility for the ultimate outcomes.“

She did not specify what findings she rejected about her reported inaction or dismissal of student complaints about staff misconduct.

McAleavy, who made two reports about Morrone to Durgin and a third report to another school official, said she suspected the excerpt in the Debevoise report detailing the school’s 2007 failure to follow its attorneys’ advice about contacting law enforcement was based on her experience. She talked to investigators in August and again in September.

McAleavy said she felt physically ill reading over the report, including the rationale given for treatment of student complaints attributed by investigators to an unidentified Sonoma Academy employee: “...we cannot take the word of a student over a faculty member.”

“There’s the element that nothing is really surprising, but still it’s stunning to read those quotes and to hear the way that the administration just fully dismissed a lot of people, but me in particular,” she said.

The school’s report called out multiple instances over many years in which Durgin and other school officials were informed of complaints about Morrone’s misconduct and abusive behavior by other staff members but failed to take sufficient action to safeguard students.

They did not go to law enforcement in cases where they were informed about sexual abuse of underage students by two other employees, investigators said.

Shannon Rake was the assistant girls’ soccer coach accused of sexually abusing a female student while she was employed by the school from 2002 until 2003.

At the time of the alleged offenses, Rake, a Santa Rosa High School graduate, would have just graduated from Sonoma State University, where she led the Seawolves soccer squad as lead goal scorer in 1999 and 2000.

In 2003, Rake was hired on at Sports City indoor soccer facility, where she worked her way up to general manager over her 14-year tenure in operations and coaching.

Since 2018, she has worked for a marine conservation nonprofit while periodically teaching hip-hop dance to special needs students at Movement Lab in Santa Rosa, as well as serving in leadership roles for local organizations providing sports and other activities for at-risk and disabled youths and adults.

Rake, 42, did not return calls for comment Monday and Tuesday. The Press Democrat was unable to reach representatives for Sports City and Movement Lab concerning Rake’s time with those organizations.

Adrian Belic was the filmmaking teacher who was accused of sexually abusing two students after his course ended at Sonoma Academy in 2004.

Before his introduction to Sonoma Academy, where Belic presented his work during an assembly and was then invited to teach a course, he and his brother, Roko, had been heralded for their work on a 1999 film called “Genghis Blues.” It chronicles the journey of a sightless San Francisco blues singer to a remote region of Russia to pursue an interest in Tuvan throat singing.

The film won the Audience Award for Documentary at the 1999 Sundance Film Festival and was nominated for a 2000 Academy Award as Best Documentary Feature.

Adrian Belic, 51, could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

The misconduct by Morrone, 51, extended over a longer time period, affecting students from classes across nearly his entire 18-year tenure, investigators found. It involved grooming multiple students “for his own purposes,” investigators said, including sexual contact.

Investigators found he had sexual relations with at least one student after she graduated.

“Examples of Morrone’s inappropriate behavior included directly or indirectly intimate, sexual and deeply personal journal entries as part of class assignments; inappropriately touching students; developing close emotional bonds with students through one on one meetings and emails; recommending graphic, sexually explicit or mature books; and giving students copies of his own sexually explicit manuscripts, one of which detailed a graphic sexual relationship between a student and her high school teacher,” investigators wrote in the report.

McAleavy disputed Durgin’s assertion that the campus shortfalls rested in flawed policies and practices.

“Yes, they were inadequate,” McAleavy said. “But, more importantly, Janet’s judgment was inadequate.“

The counseling Durgin mandated for Morrone in 2007 after a student complaint about his inappropriate touching of female student was one example of the school’s failed intervention, investigators found.

He was fired in 2020 after an investigation launched by Foehl after he became the new head of school.

The release of the new report was a key goal of the Athena Project, and McAleavy and others applauded the school for releasing it in full.

But the mediation process with the school continues, according to the women’s lawyer, Larry King. And the next steps toward repairing harm are equally critical, they said.

“Just getting the truth out there isn’t enough,” McAleavy said.

“That doesn’t make up for the fact that our educations were derailed, our development was derailed because this institution was totally negligent. And that’s why restitution in the form of financial compensation is a critical component of accountability and of healing for the community.

“We’re going to definitely be working with SA to make sure we’re comfortable with all the elements of that plan,” she said.

