Sonoma is one of the most walkable cities in California, according to a Southern California lifestyle magazine.

The Sonoma County city made Locale Magazine’s list titled “Our Step-by-Step Guide to 12 of the Most Walkable Cities in California.”

The Aug. 29 feature named 12 cities and neighborhoods in California, including a short description of why each was a desirable destination.

Each featured locale is easy to navigate without a vehicle.

Sonoma was selected for its easily accessible restaurants, shops, galleries and tasting rooms that are all within walking distance downtown. Some businesses that were named include the hotels Sonoma Bungalows and Sonoma Hotel, Three Sticks Wines and Sojurn Cellars wineries and The Girl and the Fig restaurant.

“You might need a car to get to one of California Wine Country’s most famous towns, but once you arrive, it’s possible to explore on foot or two wheels, especially when staying in downtown Sonoma,” author Keri Bridgwater wrote.

Sonoma’s description also named the Mission San Francisco Solano as a place to visit.

Some other California cities named to the list included Santa Monica, Santa Cruz, Berkeley and Oakland.

Locale Magazine is a Southern California-based lifestyle magazine primarily focused on California destinations.

For the full list, go to pdne.ws/3PuVtFM.