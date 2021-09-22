Sonoma and Mendocino counties this week report string of COVID-19 deaths

Sonoma County health officials have reported the deaths of two more people related to COVID-19 complications, bringing the local pandemic death toll to 378.

The two recent deaths — added to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard Tuesday — include an unvaccinated man between 40 and 50 who died Sept. 1, the only death thus far reported that day.

Details of that death match that of Sonoma County Correctional Lt. Bobby Travelstead, 40, who died Sept. 1. Sheriff’s officials have previously declined to comment on whether Travelstead was vaccinated, citing medical privacy rules.

However, county health officials confirmed that Travelstead’s death was included in the latest total. It had not been included in previous releases.

The Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday again declined to comment Travelstead’s vaccination status.

“I can’t confirm whether or not he was vaccinated,” said Sgt. Juan Valencia, a sheriff’s spokesman. “That’s protected under the individual’s health privacy rights.”

Attempts to reach Travelstead’s family for comment were unsuccessful.

For months, local health officials have warned that unvaccinated individuals are at a much greater risk of being hospitalized for serious COVID-19 illness. According to public health data, unvaccinated people younger than 50 are getting hospitalized at especially high rates this year.

Shortly after Travelstead’s death on Sept. 1, sheriff’s officials said they believed he was infected at work and his case was categorized as a “line-of-duty death.”

Officials said the Sheriff’s Office was informed on July 31 that Travelstead had been hospitalized for COVID-19. That was about one week after a COVID-19 outbreak started at the Sonoma County Jail, infecting 31 inmates and resulting in the quarantine of 12 staff.

Valencia has said he did not know if Travelstead was among the staff who were quarantined during that outbreak or if he contracted the virus at the jail. The Sheriff’s Office reported on Sept. 7 that at least 70% of its full-time workers are vaccinated, a rate that’s in line with the county government overall. More current data was not immediately available Tuesday.

The second recent fatality reported by Sonoma County health official was that of a vaccinated man between 90 and 100 with underlying health issues who died Aug. 20. Because of the time it takes to confirm COVID-19 deaths with the state, there is often a lag of days or weeks before local county public health staff can officially register or log pandemic-related deaths.

COVID-19 transmission rates have been declining since early August, but deaths continue to be reported frequently — the fatal fallout of an early summer surge in coronavirus cases, largely driven by the unvaccinated and the highly transmissible delta variant.

In Mendocino County, four pandemic fatalities were reported on Monday and a fifth was reported Tuesday, bringing total COVID-19 mortality for that county to 76. Dr. Andrew Coren, the county’s health officer, said in a statement Monday that a recent surge in cases and deaths is “perhaps” associated with Labor Day activities.

“While several of this recent group were vaccinated, they were elderly and with many co-morbidities,” he said. “Overall, however, vaccines are proven effective.”

The deaths include a 66-year-old vaccinated woman from Gualala who had multiple underlying health conditions and died Aug. 12 in Riverside County while traveling; an unvaccinated 79-year-old man who died Sept. 17; a vaccinated, 85-year-old woman from Ukiah with multiple co-morbidities who died Sept. 17; and a vaccinated, 98-year-old woman from Ukiah who died Sept. 20.

On Tuesday, Mendocino County health officials reported that a vaccinated, 96-year-old Fort Bragg had also died recently of COVID-19 complications. No date was given for his death.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.