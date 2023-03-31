Coach Mario Alioto Jr. stretched out his hand to senior Jeremy Tayson to congratulate him for trying to land a spot on the 2004 Sonoma Valley High School varsity baseball team for the first time.

“Meekly expecting to be cut, I gave him a dead-fish grip, which as you might imagine, did not land well,” Tayson said. “Learning from there, that moment delivered a sincere sense of self-esteem that I will remember forever.”

Tayson made the team and went on to coach with Alioto at Sonoma Valley High School and in the Sonoma Valley Babe Ruth League. He now serves as the head varsity baseball coach for Justin-Siena High School in Napa.

“None of this would have happened had he not shaken my hand in 2004,” Tayson said.

He is one of thousands of Sonoma Valley High School alumni whose lives were touched by Alioto, who passed away on March 27 due to heart and kidney failure at the age of 75. For several decades, he not only served as a coach of the baseball team, but also impeccably maintained Arnold Field and was the beloved announcer at sporting events, earning the title “The Voice of the Dragons.”

Yet as Tayson indicates, Alioto’s influence on youth extended far beyond athletics.

“Communities are built on the backs of people like Mario, a man who proves that one’s best ability will always be their availability,” Tayson said. “His ability to do what no one else would while modeling a work ethic marked by elbow grease and overachievement played a part in shaping an entire history of young men in this Valley. The lessons are countless.”

One of Alioto’s former players, son Mario Alioto III, emphasized his passion to help athletes.

“His main legacy is how he treated the young players of Sonoma Valley,” said Alioto III, director of the academic support center at Cardinal Newman High School in Santa Rosa. “He wanted them not only to give their best as athletes, but also be the best people they could be.”

Michael Boles, the athletic director at Sonoma Valley High School, added, “Mario was committed to being a Dragon. He gave countless hours to the community and the high school. Our prayers an thoughts go out to his family at this tough time.”

Alioto was born in San Francisco and attended City College of San Francisco, where he received an associate degree in accounting. Along with father Mario Alioto Sr., brother Frank Alioto and a few other partners, he opened M. Alioto Seafoods in San Francisco in the 1950s and served as a fish butcher there until 1994.

Alioto and wife Maggie had bought a summer house in Sonoma in 1977 because they loved the small-town atmosphere. They moved to the city permanently in 1992 and he then worked at Pat’s Copy World, owned by Pat Bertinelli, for more than a decade.

He already had dipped into the Sonoma sports scene as a Cubs coach in the Sonoma Valley Babe Ruth League beginning in 1978, and continued in the role through 2021. Starting in 1993, however, he began a lasting relationship with Sonoma Valley High School athletics by serving as an assistant coach on the baseball team, a role he maintained until 2022.

“For decades, Mario has been the man behind Sonoma baseball,” said Rich Blanchard, the head coach of the school’s varsity baseball team. “He would mentor the high school players on the finer points of the game, track pitches and throw batting practice.”

Arnold Field’s infield was named in Alioto’s honor and in recent years, he became coach emeritus, mentoring the team’s coaches.

“Mario took pride in giving his time to our community,” Blanchard said. “He often told me that his goal was to pay it forward.”

Alioto III said his father was enthusiastic and normally treated everyone professionally, but could be tough.

“During one game, the umpire was just terrible,” he said. “My father was in one of the coach’s boxes on the field, and after one inning he went up to home plate, dropped his glasses on it and said to the umpire, ‘Here. You need these more than I do.’”

Tayson said that Alioto could be very intense.

“Any baseball player who went in his car for a road trip knows exactly what he was like,” Tayson said. “High octane! He had a furious (one-way) dialogue with KNBR (a sports radio station), the commercials and anyone else who happened to be on the road that day.”

Alioto was the announcer for the baseball team’s home games at Arnold Field from 1996 to 2019, and through the years, he also took over announcing every football, basketball and volleyball game.

“Typically, you would hear him before you saw him,” said Andrew Ryan, who played for Alioto and now is director of human resources for Sonoma Valley Unified School District. “Even if he wasn’t in the booth, he was there — always decked out in green and white — with his wife, cheering on student-athletes long after his youngest child graduated.”

Alioto’s enthusiasm as an announcer was infectious.

“Today is a great day to be a Dragon!” he would shout after a victory.

Alioto III says that his father’s commitment and professionalism as a coach carried over to his announcing.

“He always made a point of being sure that he knew how to pronounce each player’s name,” he said. “If he wasn’t sure, he would walk across the field before the game to the opponents’ dugout and try to find out.”

Alioto also helped to maintain Arnold Field while coaching and became its main caretaker and scheduler in the late 1990s.

“If you wanted to find Mario, you would go to Arnold Field,” Tayson said. “His reputation for putting in long hours has inspired many to simply put their heads down and do their work.”

Tayson said Alioto was very particular about the maintenance work done on the field.

“One of the scariest moments of my life was, at age 26, being supervised by him to drag the field after a 2012 all-star game,” he said. “He had every turn and angle measured to the inch, and told me from afar where to go, the whole way.”

Alioto III said that his father also loved attending San Francisco Giants, San Francisco 49ers and Golden State Warriors games, and watching them on television.

“Everyone in our family knew not to call him during the games — even during the commercials!” he said.

A funeral mass will be held for Alioto on Monday, April 3, at 11 a.m. at St. Leo’s Catholic Church, 601 W. Agua Caliente Road in Sonoma.

Alioto is survived by his wife of 53 years, Maggie Alioto; children, Mario Alioto III, Joseph Alioto and Stefana Alioto; siblings, Maria Gounarides, Anna Losier and Salvatore Alioto; and six grandchildren.

