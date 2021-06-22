Sonoma City Council appoints Bob Felder to open seat

Robert Felder earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Marquette University in Wisconsin and a master’s degree in structural engineering from Northwestern University in Chicago. After a long career as an engineer at Lockheed Martin, he retired to Sonoma from Sunnyvale in 2001.

Longtime Sonoma Planning Commissioner Bob Felder was appointed Monday to fill former mayor Logan Harvey’s seat on the Sonoma City Council, effective immediately. After the 3-1 vote, Felder was sworn in and took a seat behind the dais. Felder, 80, had been chair of the city’s Planning Commission; his joining the council now opens up a seat on the commission.

The council also unanimously voted to appoint Madolyn Agrimonti as mayor and Jack Ding as vice mayor, with councilmembers Amy Harrington and Kelso Barnett noting that, as the only two elected officials going forward once Harrington steps down next month, it was appropriate they should fill those roles.

Harrington announced her intention to resign at the beginning of the meeting, citing wanting to dedicate more time to family and her law practice.

The council had three options for filling Harvey’s seat: call a special election to be held Nov. 2; launch an appointment process in which the remaining council members would select a replacement from a field of applicants; or make an immediate appointment to fill the vacancy.

In light of two looming vacancies, and concern over the ability to reach a quorum at upcoming meetings, they chose to make an immediate appointment.

Four candidates for the open seat were considered at Monday’s meeting: Recent MBA graduate and Bolt Staffing CFO Calvin Sanders; former Sonoma Valley Unified School District trustee Sandra Lowe; longtime Sonoma Valley Healthcare District board member Mike Nugent; and Felder.

After brief discussion, Agrimonti nominated Bob Felder, citing his experience. Barnett seconded the motion.

“We are in a unique period of time and I know that Bob would bring to the council the experience and gravitas that Sonoma needs right now,” said Barnett.

The vote was 3-1 with Councilmember Jack Ding against, in what he described as a “symbolic no for democracy,” expressing his wish that the open seat be filled by election, rather than appointment.

“I will do my best to serve the City of Sonoma during this important time,” said Felder as he took his seat.

“The City is facing some hard work and crucial decisions in the months ahead,” he said. “With all of my contact in the city and my experience, I feel confident that I can do a good job in the role.”

He told the Index-Tribune on Tuesday that he will not run for election when his term ends in 2022.

Felder has served 12 years on Sonoma’s Planning Commission, two years on its Sonoma Valley Citizens Advisory Commission and five years on the board of directors at Vintage House senior center.

During his tenure on the planning commission, Felder put his professional background in engineering to use. He spent 37 years as a structural engineer, primarily in research and technical staff performing structural dynamics analysis for Lockheed Martin Corp.

He has lived on Sonoma’s eastside for 20 years.

Because the city council cannot have the majority of its members appointed, according to city bylaws, a special election will be needed to fill Harrington’s seat, following her resignation effective July 1.

“I urge community members to run for council for the right reason – to represent the people and businesses of Sonoma,” said Agrimonti. “If you want to run for any other reason, it is not going to work.”

That election will take place on Nov. 2, according to interim City Manager David Kiff. He said the cost typically runs $23,000 to $39,000 depending on how many other measures or races are also on the ballot. At this point the city has no other measures or races planned for this year, said Kiff.

