Sonoma City Council meets without member facing child molestation charges

Sonoma City Council convened Monday night for its first meeting since its most tenured member, David Cook, was arrested last week on charges of child molestation.

The council met to consider city topics such as approving a climate resolution, reviewing the city’s safe-parking program and setting new time limits on council meetings. But the topic many city gadflies were most interested in was whether Cook would attend the meeting, held online via Zoom and what, if anything, would be said about Cook’s legal woes.

As the 6 p.m. meeting started, there was no sign of Cook. And Mayor Logan Harvey began by saying, “I should note that Councilmember Cook will not be joining us this evening.”

Cook, 53, was arrested Oct. 27, a day after police received a report of a sexual assault of a minor. After questioning Cook, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office’s Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault unit determined there was enough evidence to make an arrest and Cook was taken into custody and booked on a felony count of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14.

He was released Oct. 29 after posting $250,000 bail.

Two of his council colleagues, Mayor Harvey and City Councilwoman Rachel Hundley, have publicly called for Cook to resign. When asked by the Index-Tribune on Oct. 30 if he had any intention of resigning, Cook had no comment.

Cook has served as a City Council member in Sonoma since 2012 and was the city’s mayor in 2015. He considered resigning from the council in 2018 and in March unsuccessfully challenged Susan Gorin for the 1st District seat on the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors.

He did not run for a third term on City Council and is slated to be replaced in December by Sonoma resident Jack Ding.

When asked by phone during the Monday meeting about his status going forward in his final six weeks on the council, Cook again had no comment and hurried the call to an end.

Prior to the meeting, Harvey said it was anybody’s guess as to whether Cook would finish out his term on the council. The mayor conceded it was an unprecedented situation.

Harvey said it was his hope to “keep it away from the institution” of city government.

“What do you do?” Harvey asked rhetorically about his running of the meeting. “(Say) David’s not at the meeting tonight because he got arrested for child molestation? I don’t even know how to handle it.”

