The Sonoma City Council has held three special, closed-session meetings, with a fourth planned for Monday, to review Interim City Manager Sue Casey’s performance.

Council members have remained quiet about the content of the meetings — held Oct. 19 and Nov. 9, with the next slated for Nov. 14. Agendas provided by the city indicated the meetings were for a “public employee performance evaluation” and listed Casey’s name and title. Mayor Jack Ding, Vice Mayor Kelso Barnett and Council member Madolyn Agrimonti declined to comment.

Agendas for the special meetings cited government code section 54957, which expresses the Council’s right “to consider the appointment, employment, evaluation of performance, discipline, or dismissal of a public employee” in a closed session.

Special meetings are held outside the Council’s regular calendar to review timely issues facing the city.

Casey is Sonoma’s fourth city manager since the end of 2020 when City Manager Cathy Capriola retired after three years. David Kiff took on the interim role for six months after Capriola’s departure, followed by Garrett Toy, who left Feb. 16 after six months.

While Toy’s contract called for an employee review 180 days after hiring, Casey’s contract does not make such a mandate.

Before moving into the interim role, Casey served as assistant city manager for five years, during which time she oversaw finances, human resources and risk management for the city.

“(Casey) has demonstrated competence and confidence in her ability to take on the position,” Ding said at the time of her promotion. “Sue is an experienced management professional and I am optimistic about her ability to serve our community.”

Casey did not respond to a request for comment regarding the performance evaluation.

Contact Chase Hunter at chase.hunter@sonomanews.com and follow @Chase_HunterB on Twitter