Sonoma City Council to extend parklets program

Al Fresco Sonoma was extended a six-month lifeline this week, when the Sonoma City Council moved the street-front dining program’s expiration to April 1, 2023. Council members also at their June 1 meeting set a Dec. 1 deadline for participants, who operate the makeshift outdoor service patios, or parklets, at the heart of the program, to upgrade their designs to meet certain safety standards, such as Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

The new deadlines were the latest cautionary steps by the council to further test the waters on making the Al Fresco program permanent.

The council voted 3-2 to extend the program another half-year past its current Oct. 31 expiration, with Council Members Madolyn Agrimonti and Bob Felder opposed. The split vote is indicative of some of the divisions the program has elicited, as city staff, the council and parklet operators grapple with myriad issues that crop up around the unprecedented public-space dining program first instituted to keep food-and-drink businesses afloat during the pandemic.

Associate Planner Kristina Tierney, who has been the city staff lead on the program’s implementation, described it as one of the most complicated issues she’s seen.

“I have worked on development projects on Mare Island,” Tierney told the council Wednesday. “This is harder.”

The parklets were established at the onset of the pandemic when, in May 2020, the council approved the Al Fresco Sonoma program, which allowed food and drink establishments to temporarily encroach their service areas into frontage sidewalk and parking spaces at a time when indoor service was prohibited due to the health crisis. Additionally, the block of First Street East that runs south of Napa Street was closed to vehicular traffic to allow Maya Restaurant and Pangloss Cellars to utilize the street to serve customers.

But, as Tierney explained at the June 1 meeting, when the temporary parklet program was instituted two years ago, the immediate goal was to keep businesses afloat and give customers a safer outdoor dining space during COVID. As such, the parklets were built quickly, with an eye toward social distancing and air circulation.

“(They were designed) to prevent COVID deaths,” Tierney said.

“When this project was implemented we were in an emergency and our goal was to save businesses,” she added. “Staff moved very, very fast — we bent, maybe broke rules and did whatever we could to keep these businesses open.”

But with health concerns waning, city officials want the parklets to adhere to more typical safety standards and other legal compliances. On May 13, interim Sonoma City Manager Sue Casey sent a letter to the then-14 parklet operators in the program outlining a set of guidelines that addresses safety, Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, design standards and the type of furniture allowed, among other elements.

The letter also noted the prohibition of several types of parklet coverings, including tents, pop-up canopies, tent sidewalls or curtains, sunshades and sunscreens.

Also prohibited is the use of gas or propane heaters, visible orange water walls, trash containers, busing stations, signage and furniture in disrepair.

The letter gave a deadline to remove prohibited items by June 10. A follow-up letter dated May 23 asked that the tent sidewalls, gas heaters, trash containers, bussing stations and signage be removed by Memorial Day weekend.

The letter didn’t sit well with some parklet operators, who found themselves scrambling to meet the newly imposed deadlines and still without a firm commitment from the city that the program would continue beyond October. Two restaurants, El Dorado Kitchen and the Girl & the Fig, decided to abandon the program altogether and broke down their parklets.

Tierney and Council Members Kelso Barnett and Felder, who comprise the council’s two-member Parklet Ad Hoc Subcommittee, apologized for the confusion created by the letter.

“The reason that letter was so big and so comprehensive and probably a little bit scary is that we were trying to be really fair and put all of the concerns in one document and share it with everybody so that nobody felt we were pointing fingers,” Tierney said at the meeting. “I apologize if it came off harsh, but the goal was to be as open and transparent as possible.”

In voting to extend the program and allow time for city staff to establish parklet regulatory guidelines and for businesses to come into compliance, Council Members Barnett, Sandra Lowe and Mayor Jack Ding held out hopes that some form of outdoor dining could become a permanent fixture in Sonoma.

“(I) really like the outdoor, sort of European dining on the Plaza and want to look for ways to continue that while also respecting all the different interests on the Plaza,” Barnett said, noting competition for parking space, the retail business community and the Plaza’s landmark status among those interests. “With the ultimate goal of a way to continue outdoor dining on the Plaza in a less temporary way -- I think we all support that; we all think parklets have been a great addition.”

But Barnett’s assessment was not shared by all members of the council or downtown business community.

“I can’t stand some of these parklet structures. With respect to everyone I think I’m done Oct. 31,” Council Member Madolyn Agrimonti said about holding to the original expiration date.

Dan Eraldi, owner of Eraldi’s Menswear on First Street West, said the attention showered by the city toward restaurants hasn’t been fair to the rest of the business community. “A lot of the restaurants already have outdoor patios that they can use,” Eraldi said. “And they’re taking public parking that everybody’s competing for -- so it hurts everybody else.”

Added Eraldi: “I would love to see the parklets go away.”

One thing most everyone could agree on was that outdoor dining was more complicated than they’d originally thought.

“It’s a very easy-seeming issue,” Barnett mused. “Outdoor dining on the Plaza — what’s so complicated? But every door you open, there’s another unintended consequence.

“This is actually a remarkably difficult issue.”

