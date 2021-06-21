Sonoma City Councilmember Amy Harrington resigns

Two-term councilmember Amy Harrington announced Monday her plans to resign from the Sonoma City Council, effective July 1. Harrington, 44, was first elected in November 2016 and re-elected in an unopposed race in November 2020.

Her departure extends an intense period of turmoil for Sonoma’s governing body. Over the past six months, Sonoma has seen three sitting councilmembers resign, including Harrington, and one arrested.

Mayor Logan Harvey resigned in early June to relocate to Seattle for a new job.

Councilwoman Rachel Hundley stepped down in January 2021, citing the challenge of balancing her responsibilities as an elected representative and the obligations of her day job as a public law attorney.

Former Mayor David Cook pleaded “no contest” to felony sexual molestation charges in April 2021. He chose not to resign and finished his term by skipping his final two meetings. He is expected to be sentenced in July.

Like Hundley, Harrington cited work/life balance issues as the impetus for her resignation.

She is the managing partner of Harrington Law, P.C. a boutique law firm focusing on all aspects of trusts & estates law that she founded in 2009. She was married in 2020 and has two daughters.

Harrington told the Index-Tribune on Monday that she felt a sense of “relief” reaching the decision to resign.

“I just don’t have time for a part-time job that is this demanding,” she said, referring to the time commitment of being a councilmember in addition to her full time job. “I need back some of my life as a ‘normal’ person.”

Harrington said she ran for re-election in November largely because no one also had stepped forward, because “the timing didn’t seem right for me to walk away during the height of COVID and the threat the pandemic posed to our city’s budget and future,” she told the Index-Tribune in a statement issued Monday, June 21.

Citing her 2011 cancer diagnosis and treatment, she said, “That experience made me take stock of what was important to me. My takeaways then were to make sure the people in your life know you love them and to do the things that inspire and challenge you now. There is no time to wait.”

With the pandemic largely in the past and the city in a strong fiscal position, said Harrington, “now is the right time for me to step aside. I know that there are incredible members of our community who have considered running for the city council and I encourage them to do so.”

The council has 60 days from the date of a council member’s resignation to either name a replacement or schedule a special election to fill the seat.

In Hundley’s case, the council decided to follow the appointment process, and on March 1 applicant Kelso Barnett was chosen by the council and sworn in.

The council was scheduled to discuss the process to fill Harvey’s seat at its meeting June 21 and discuss three options: call a special election which could not be held until Nov. 2; launch an appointment process in which the remaining council members would select a replacement from a field of applicants; or make an appointment directly tonight for the vacancy created by Harvey’s resignation, an option presented by the interim city manager, Dave Kiff.

The council cannot formally discuss filling her seat until her resignation appears on its agenda.

Appointing someone to fill Harrington’s open seat is not an option because a council can’t have the majority of its members appointed, according Kiff. That means a special election will need to be held, a process that typically takes about five months and costs up to $39,000 depending on how many other measures or races are on the November ballot.

Acting Sonoma Mayor Madolyn Agrimonti did not return a phone call and email requesting comment by press time on Harrington’s decision to resign.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

