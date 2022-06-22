Sonoma Coast driver rolls 25 feet down Highway 1 cliff near Jenner

A driver on the Sonoma Coast went off the side of Highway 1 Tuesday night and rolled about 25 feet down a cliff, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

Nobody was injured during the incident, which was reported to authorities at about 5:15 p.m., according to CHP Officer Marcus Hawkins.

The driver was in a Honda Civic sedan, which went off the west side of the road on a windy section of the highway just north of Russian Gulch State Beach, about 4 miles north of Jenner.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-123.15641406721191&lat=38.47440006085337&z=15">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The Honda, which did not roll over, was towed out of the area Wednesday morning, according to CHP officials.

The driver is not suspected of DUI, according to Hawkins.

