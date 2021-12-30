Sonoma Coast Dungeness crab arrives in local markets ahead of New Year’s celebrations

After more than a month delay, the commercial catch of Dungeness crab off the Sonoma Coast is underway, and the first deliveries have arrived at local markets.

The start of the season Wednesday was hailed as good news for crabbers and seafood customers alike, just in time for New Year’s Day celebrations. Although grocers, such as Oliver’s Market, carried crab earlier in the season, they were largely Mendocino Coast crabs, which for some shoppers simply wouldn’t do.

“If I’m working in a store, that’s a frequently asked question, ‘Where’s the crab from?’ Or customers would ask ‘Is this local Sonoma Coast crab? OK, we’ll wait until it (the season) opens,’” said Todd Davis, seafood coordinator for the Oliver’s Market stores. “Some of the stores, we did get crab in yesterday.”

“Today we are 100% into the local county crab,” he said.

Their supply is brought into Bodega Bay and is being sold in the seafood department for $9.99 a pound, according to Davis.

The Sonoma Coast is part of a zone stretching south to Pigeon Point on the San Mateo coast. It was the last region in the state to open for commercial crab boats. The delay to Dec. 29 was meant to safeguard protected migratory whales and other marine mammals from entanglement in fishing gear.

North of Sonoma County, the commercial catch began Dec. 1, offering the local fleet at least some action in what is typically California’s most lucrative ocean fishery. The traditional opener for Sonoma-to-San Mateo zone is mid-November, but that has been repeatedly postponed in recent years under a framework established by the state and fishing interests to avoid entanglement of marine wildlife.

As for the hunger for locally caught crab among consumers, Davis, the Oliver’s seafood coordinator, says a number of factors contribute to the sweet, meaty texture of Dungeness, including cold water temperatures and the abundance of food.

“They’re big and their full and the price should easily maintain through New Year’s and on into January,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.