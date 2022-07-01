Sonoma Coast junior lifeguard camp seeks to instill lessons of ocean safety, fitness

When lifeguard Tim Harvey yelled out that it was time to get in the water, all 35 kids made a dash for the waves, carrying foam surfboards and boogie boards as they hurled themselves into the ocean.

It was the third and final week of junior lifeguard camp on the Sonoma Coast, and even those who were afraid of the ocean at the start of the program were eager to jump into the 50-degree water Wednesday at Blind Beach.

“My little brother was really scared. He didn’t want to go in the water,” said Joslyn Tribbey, 13, who lives in Santa Rosa and returned this summer for her second year of junior lifeguard.

“And now look at him,” she said, gesturing to the 9-year-old boy in the neon green wetsuit who was kneeling on a boogie board with his arms outstretched as he rode a wave into the sand.

The boy, Hank, said his favorite part of camp turned out to be “just getting in the water and having fun.”

“There are a lot of people who have no experience at all and they’re terrified of the ocean,” Joslyn explained. “But after three weeks (of camp), nobody is terrified.”

Harvey, a sandy blonde surfer who’s lifeguarded for more than five decades, created the Sonoma Coast chapter of the California State Parks junior lifeguard program in 2020, but camp got canceled that year because of the coronavirus. The first successful session was last year.

The three-week camp for kids ages 9 to 15 is a cross between a surf party, an emergency response training and a boot camp.

The kids jogged along the tide line, did pushups, learned CPR and jumped in the lagoon of the Russian River.

“We try to really improve their ocean skills, and we do stuff we’d do as lifeguards, trying to keep ourselves fit so we can surf,” Harvey said.

And there was lots of beach soccer, Harvey emphasized as he stood on the sand and watched the campers ride waves in their wetsuits. Two other lifeguards were supervising from the water.

“Every day we find a new way to motivate these kids,” Harvey said.

Harvey, who has been running junior lifeguards camps in various parts of California since the 1970s, said his focus for the program is on teaching kids about their local coastline and how to be safe in the water.

“These beaches are super dangerous in the winter,” he said. “And now these kids will be helpful in telling their friends about ocean safety.”

The camp costs $450 per child for the three-week session. Last year, about 15 kids signed up. This year, enrollment more than doubled.

To qualify for the camp, kids had to show up at Ives Pool in Sebastopol one day this spring for tryouts. They had to swim four lengths of the pool in under three minutes, swim one-fifth of a lap underwater and tread water for three minutes.

There won’t be another session on the Sonoma Coast this summer, but Harvey is running a four-week junior lifeguards program in Mendocino County in July, which is also in its second year.

Harvey estimates less than 5% of the campers he’s worked with over the years have gone on to become lifeguards. He said that’s not the point.

“We’re happy if they learn to call 911 when they see an emergency,” he said.

But Sgt. Tim Murphy hopes the program might someday bring on new employees for Sonoma Coast State Park, where he is a supervising lifeguard.

The park’s lifeguard staff has been chronically short since about 2017, when a wave of veteran guards left for other jobs.

Recruiting new guards is tough, Murphy said, in large part because of the wage the job offers. The starting hourly rate for a seasonal lifeguard is $17.73. Murphy said several past employees have used the job as a springboard into other, more lucrative first responder careers.

Lifeguard shortages are a problem across the nation. The New York Times reported in June that Cincinnati, Ohio, had only been able to open eight of the city’s 23 pools because of a lack of guards. In Austin, Texas, only about half of the 750 lifeguard positions had been filled, according to the Times.

Officials with the city of Santa Rosa and Sonoma County Regional Parks recently told The Press Democrat they’re also struggling to hire lifeguards.

Sonoma Coast State Park has just two full-time lifeguards on its roster this summer. They have help from a few others who work part time, but on busy summer weekends there will often only be two guards patrolling the almost 30 miles of coast between Bodega Bay and Salt Point State Park, Murphy said.

Ideally, the park would have a staff of six full-time guards and three at a time would work the busy days, Murphy said.

Sitting on the sand at Blind Beach in her damp wetsuit, 12-year-old Delanie Wangler said she might be interested in the job when she’s older. The minimum age for lifeguard certification in California is 15.

“You get to save people’s lives,” she said.

Delanie, who swims with Joslyn and Hank on the Neptunes swim team in Santa Rosa, said one of her favorite lessons from camp was the Heimlich maneuver, used to help people who are choking. She also liked making new friends and when everybody built a giant sand castle together.

The best part for 11-year-old Lilly Mallgren, who’s from Santa Rosa, was “hanging out with friends while boogie boarding.”

“It’s been really fun learning about ocean safety and what to do if someone’s in trouble,” Lilly said.

There are 22 junior lifeguard camps run by State Parks in California. Most of them are on the ocean, but there are also camps in Lake Tahoe and Folsom Lake.

It’s unclear where the junior lifeguard tradition began, but one of the earliest programs in the U.S. started in 1919 in Chicago. California State Parks launched its program in 1972 at Huntington State Beach.

