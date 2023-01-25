Sonoma Community Center executive director to step down

After being hired in April 2021, Charlotte Hajer will resign from her role as executive director of the Sonoma Community Center at the end of January.

Hajer has been a champion in making the center accessible to more people, by launching sliding scale class fees and diversifying the offerings to attract more participants, with the creation of programs like the Queer Art Club.

“We sincerely thank Charlotte for all of the work she has done with our organization to help advance the mission of the center and wish her well. We are disappointed to see her go and will work as a board to minimize any impact during the transition,” board President Jan Erickson said in a news release.

The board will conduct a search to find a new executive director in the coming months. Hajer’s last day is Jan. 27. During this transition period Vanessa Rognlien, a member of the Sonoma Community Center board, will fill the role in an interim capacity, along with her current role as the executive director of Sonoma Valley Youth and Family Services.

“As always, we are committed to creating a center of belonging for everyone in Sonoma and will continue to work towards our goals, under the guidance of the strategic plan. We’ll continue to offer top notch art classes and community experiences for everyone,” said Erickson in the release.