Sonoma County, 22 other counties reach settlement with pet supply retailers accused of ‘greenwashing’

The Sonoma County District Attorney’s office will share in a $1.8 million, 23-county statewide settlement with four pet supply retailers accused of “greenwashing” claims of environmentally friendly plastic pet products.

Chewy, PetSmart, Petco Animal Supplies and Target agreed to the settlement after prosecutors alleged the companies sold dog waste bags and other plastic products labeled with misleading environmental claims.

“Greenwashing” refers to false, misleading or unsubstantiated marketing claims to promote a product or service as good for the environment.

“As the public becomes more concerned with plastic pollution and single-use plastics, customers are often willing to pay more for products that they believe will help the environment,” a statement from the DA’s office said.

Certain dog waste bags were promoted as “eco-friendly” with claims that the bags are biodegradable or that they break down more easily over time than other plastic bags. That claim was deceptive, the statement said, because plastic waste bags are typically only appropriate for disposal in landfills, which prevent biodegradation. To the extent biodegradation does occur in a landfill, the process creates methane gas, a powerful greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change.

Dog waste can’t be composted either, at least not in municipal or industrial composting facilities, because it can contain harmful contaminants, the statement said.

The companies agreed to the following monetary settlements to resolve the matter: Chewy $600,000, Petco $375,000, PetSmart $500,000 and Target $300,000.

Sonoma County received $139,300 from the settlement. It goes into a “consumer fraud fund” that must be spent in furtherance of consumer fraud actions, DA spokesman Brian Staebell said.

After California prosecutors contacted the four companies, each took immediate steps to stop the sales and cooperate with prosecutors to ensure compliance with the law, the statement said.

