Sonoma County accepting applications for 3-bedroom ‘affordable’ units

The Sonoma County Housing Authority announced Tuesday it is accepting applications for project-based waitlists for three-bedroom units at several apartment complexes.

The waitlists are for the Crossroads Apartments in Santa Rosa, the Fetters Apartments in Sonoma, Logan Place Apartments and Downtown River Apartments in Petaluma, Fife Creek Commons Apartments in Guerneville and Windsor Redwoods Apartments in Windsor.

Those eligible for the three-bedroom affordable units are typically households of five to seven people, and renters pay up to 40% of their monthly income, according to Gilbert Martinez, a communications specialist with the Sonoma County Administrator’s Office. People living in the other units pay up to 30% of their income for rent, he said.

“Affordable housing developers use the PBV (Project-Based Voucher waitlists) income as leverage to finance the property,” Martinez said.

Those interested in applying for any of the apartment waitlists must submit an application during this application period; a separate application is required for each list.

Applications can be completed online at www.waitlistcheck.com/CA085. Those who require a paper application are asked to contact the Housing Authority office at 707-565-7501. Applications are due on Sept. 17 by 5 p.m. if submitted in person at the Housing Authority’s office at 1440 Guerneville Road in Santa Rosa, or by 11:59 p.m. if submitted online. The Housing Authority will conduct a random lottery to determine applicants’ placement on each waitlist.

Anyone who requires a disability-related accommodation is asked to call 707-565-7500/TDD, 707-565-7555. Translation services are available.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.