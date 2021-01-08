Sonoma County acquires refrigeration trailer as coronavirus deaths mount

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office recently acquired a refrigeration trailer that can hold 56 bodies if the county morgue gets “bombarded with deaths” and reaches its limit, sheriff’s spokesman Juan Valencia said.

“We have not peaked in the second wave yet; we haven’t seen the worst of it,” said Dr. Gary Green, an infectious disease specialist at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital. “I really think that January is going to be, probably, the most deadly month in the pandemic so far.”

In just the first seven days of the year, county health officials have reported 22 deaths linked to COVID-19. Ten were reported by county officials on Thursday after eight on Tuesday, boosting pandemic deaths to 214.

Fully expecting the COVID-19 death toll in Sonoma County will increase, officials brought in the cold trailer through the state Office of Emergency Services and parked it behind the county morgue on Chanate Road in Santa Rosa.

The morgue where the local coroner works has room for 35 bodies, but averages between 12 and 20 bodies on any given day, Valencia said.

“We’re always looking ahead, preparing for the worst,” he said of the trailer.

County public health officials have reported 1,392 new infections this week, bringing the pandemic total to 20,752 cases.