Sonoma County adds 2 more coronavirus deaths, both nursing home residents

Sonoma County health officials late Sunday confirmed two more coronavirus-related deaths, both nursing home residents who were over the age of 65.

The deaths involved a man who died Tuesday and a woman who died Sunday.

Overall, the county has confirmed 39 COVID-19 deaths, a third of which came last week, the deadliest so far in the pandemic.

The county added 58 new cases added Sunday, building on a grim new pandemic benchmark, as total cases passed 3,000 on Saturday.

The virus has been spread in senior care facilities with alarming speed and awful consequences.

Of all the county’s COVID-19 deaths, 32, or 82% have been among residents of skilled nursing homes and residential care facilities.

At least 253 Sonoma County nursing home residents and workers had tested positive by the middle of last week, including at least 144 residents overall, according to the latest state data, with more than half of those cases coming since mid-July.

The bulk of those cases, and all the known nursing home deaths, are concentrated in three facilities, according to state records, which do not specify the number of deaths: Broadway Villa Post Acute in Sonoma and Petaluma Post Acute and EmPres Post Acute Health and Rehabilitation in Petaluma.

