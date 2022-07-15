Sonoma County Administrator Sheryl Bratton announces retirement

Sonoma County Administrator Sheryl Bratton said Friday that she plans to retire six months from now after more than six years as the county’s top manager.

Bratton, 59, announced that she would be stepping down at the start of 2023, capping 30 years working for the county.

“Thirty was kind of my mental number of when I would be retiring,” Bratton said in an interview. “Now’s a good time for the organization.”

Bratton, formerly the assistant county counsel, stepped into the county’s top administrator role in October 2016. Her tenure has been marked by successive disasters and emergencies including wildfires, floods and the coronavirus pandemic.

Bratton, reflecting on her tenure, said the county has come a long way from October 2017, when the county struggled to notify and evacuate residents amid an onslaught of deadly and destructive wildfires.

She pointed to the development of the county’s emergency management department and upgrades in its notification systems as an example of progress during her tenure.

“First and foremost, given that backdrop of successive disasters I think it’s remarkable how much we as an organization accomplished on initiatives and delivering services to the community, in the face of adversity,” Bratton said.

The relentless emergency response has prompted heavy turnover and a wave of early retirements in Sonoma County government, the largest single workforce in the North Bay, with nearly 4,200 employees. Bratton said the strain of successive emergencies did not affect her decision to retire.

“I think many of us have done a really good job at being resilient,” Bratton said. “It’s important, I think a lot of folks have been very resilient and are here to stay and continue.”

Though emergencies have dominated much of Bratton’s tenure ‒ she said the first six months of the pandemic were particularly challenging ‒ her core responsibilities include preparing an annual budget and carrying out the Board of Supervisors’ policy agenda.

Bratton said she feels the county is financially “in a good place” and the board’s adoption of a five-year strategic plan will lay out the path for her successor and the county.

The board last month adopted a $2.14 billion 2022-23 budget.

Bratton is one of the county’s highest paid public officials, earning $303,592 in pay in 2021. Her appointment as county administrator in 2016 amounted to her first chief executive post. Before that, she worked 24 years in the County Counsel’s Office, starting as a deputy attorney.

Previously, she was a lawyer with the San Francisco-based law firm Morrison and Foerster, where she specialized in land use, real estate and business law.

Her undergraduate degree from UC Berkeley is in urban planning and her law degree is from the University of San Francisco. She also holds a master’s degree in business administration from USF.

She succeeded former county administrator Veronica Ferguson, who also served six years in the position.

Bratton said she provided notice of her retirement six months in advance, in the hopes of allowing the Board of Supervisors enough time to find a replacement.

In the meantime, Bratton said she will be working on the county’s efforts to replace its aging offices, improve its regional approach to homelessness and prepare for upcoming labor negotiations with employee groups.

Check back for updates, this is a developing story.

