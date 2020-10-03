Sonoma County advances one school reopening plan to state for approval

One Sonoma County school among 15 applicants has been advanced by the Sonoma County Office of Public Health to the state for approval to resume in-person instruction on campus, officials announced Friday.

Schools in Sonoma County, both public and private, have been shuttered since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Sonoma County continues to struggle with infections as it remains the sole Bay Area county in the purple tier, the most restrictive on the state’s coronavirus chart. Contra Costa advanced to the next rung, red, this week.

Any school in a county in the purple tier must apply for a waiver to resume in-person learning and even then must follow strict health and safety guidelines outlined by the state. Waivers only apply to transitional kindergarten through sixth-grade classes.

Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase declined to name the school that she advanced to the state for further consultation and did not list the 13 schools that had waiver applications returned for further work, nor the school that was denied.

“At this point, since the waivers are still under review, we are not going to release the name of specific schools,” Mase said in a press conference on Friday.

Because that was the first waiver advanced to the state, Mase was unsure when final word about reopening will be given by the state.

Mase indicated the state requirement that schools guarantee regular testing and the ability to contact trace any positive cases are the most common hurdles for schools seeking to reopen.

You can reach Staff Writer Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.