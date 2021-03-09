Sonoma County again fails to qualify for broader reopening under state guidelines

Sonoma County on Tuesday again failed to qualify to more broadly reopen business and industry under the state’s community reopening plan amid the pandemic.

Despite a sharp decline in coronavirus cases and related hospitalizations locally the past few weeks, Sonoma County’s new daily case rate per 100,000 residents — a key measure of transmission of the virus — and its overall share of positive COVID-19 tests remain slightly above the state’s threshold to advance from the most restrictive stage of the state’s four-part reopening regimen.

The county has been stuck in the purple tier since the state launched its Blueprint for a Safer Economy reopening roadmap in late August.

In the Bay Area, only Sonoma and Contra Costa counties are still in this most restrictive tier, which is reserved for counties with widespread transmission. As of Tuesday, the day the state makes its weekly assignments for counties in reopening stages, 34 counties across the state remain in the purple stage.

Neighboring Bay Area counties Napa, Marin and Solano have advanced to less limited stages. However, outside that region to the north of us Mendocino and Lake counties join Sonoma in the purple tier.

Once Sonoma County advances to the less restrictive red tier, local restaurants would be able to resume indoor dining at 25% customer capacity and other businesses could expand operations. For example, gyms could resume workouts inside at 10% capacity and grocery stores could expand from 50% to full capacity. For now, restaurants and brewpubs are required to continue with outdoor food, drink and takeout service.

Although local residents and business owners hopes were again dashed Tuesday, there’s another scenario that could develop as soon as later this week to make the county eligible for reopening progress.

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a statewide vaccine push into the poorest California neighborhoods — home to 8 million residents. State officials said that as soon as the COVID-19 inoculations go into the arms of 2 million people living in those disadvantaged communties, they would make the key viral transmission benchmark for reopening slightly higher. The state has vaccinated nearly 1.9 million of its poorest residents as of Tuesday.

When that occurs, a county in the purple tier would need a daily virus infection rate of no higher than 10 per 100,000 residents, up from 7. Sonoma County’s case rate Tuesday sits at 9, and the adjusted level is 8.2, which would qualify the county to expand community reopening as long as its virus test positivity rates don’t jump.

This story will be updated.

