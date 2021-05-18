Sonoma County again misses the mark for further lifting COVID-19 restrictions

Sonoma County has again failed to advance to the least restrictive yellow tier of the state’s reopening framework, which means COVID-19 limits on businesses and other activities will remain in place for at least another week.

The county again narrowly missed one of the key pandemic metrics used by the state to weekly assess local success against the virus.

The county’s adjusted transmission rate is 2.2 new daily cases per 100,000 people. That’s just shy of the 2 new cases per 100,000 needed to qualify for the yellow tier, according to new state data released Tuesday.

The county’s two other metrics used in state COVID-19 assessments both met yellow-tier criteria. The county’s overall test positivity — the share of coronavirus tests that result positive — was 0.9% and test positivity in disadvantaged neighborhoods was 1.4%.

Counties must meet all three benchmarks for two consecutive weeks in order to advance to the yellow tier. It is the second straight week the county has missed the mark for advancing to the yellow tier.

The setback comes as the state remains committed to mandatory mask wearing for another month but as other aspects of public and private life resume, as those who are fully vaccinated return to offices, reunite with friends and family and plot travel and other activities.

Still, Sonoma County public health officials said last week that new virus cases are trending highest among residents in their 20s and 30s, and gatherings and travel are playing a more prominent role in viral transmission. Spread in households continues to be high, too.

Official have said that the majority of new virus infections are being discovered among local residents who have not been vaccinated.

As of last Friday, 70% of county residents age 16 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine, according to county health officials.

A total of 287,423 county residents had received at least one dose of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. And 227,381, or 55% of the population 16 and older, are fully vaccinated, the county reported.

