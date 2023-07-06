Just seven Sonoma County residents were issued citations on Fourth of July for setting off fireworks despite agencies responding to more than 300 calls, officials said Wednesday.

Fireworks are illegal in most Sonoma County cities, with the exception of Cloverdale. Santa Rosa outlawed the practice in 2003.

But law enforcement officials said it is often difficult to reprimand people for breaking these local rules, which are in place to help prevent fires.

Fireworks enforcement leads to arrest of minor for possession of a loaded handgun. On July 4, 2023, the Santa Rosa... Posted by Santa Rosa Police on Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Petaluma Police Department Lt. Garrett Glaviano said his agency sees and hears many illegal fireworks being set off on the night of Independence Day. Police in the area “continue to have problems with aerial fireworks,” he said, referring to those not considered “safe and sane,” which are fireworks that do not fly or explode.

However, it’s hard to cite someone for setting off fireworks because officers have to see them light the pyrotechnic. And in many cases when officers get to the scene, they find evidence of fireworks but those involved have fled, Glaviano said.

Other local agencies also find this to be true, which is why the number of reports are high while the number of citations are typically low.

Santa Rosa police arrested a 15-year-old on suspicion of having a loaded firearm after police responded to reports of illegal fireworks, according to a news release Wednesday from the department.

An officer found a Glock handgun tucked in the teenager’s waistband about 9 p.m., after seeing them and others around fireworks being set off in the area of Martin Luther King Park.

This year, no large vegetation fires were started as a result of fireworks, though they likely were responsible for a small fire on Lavell Road near Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, Sonoma County Fire spokesperson Karen Hancock said.

The marine layer helped matters as it brought more moisture from the coast and reduced fire chances, she said.

Here’s a breakdown of how many calls each Sonoma County law enforcement agency received and responded to in relation to illegal fireworks, along with how many citations were issued.

Santa Rosa Police Department

Calls received*: 536

Calls responded to: 176

Citations issued: at least 1, the arrest of the 15-year-old

* Total number of calls received between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 1 a.m. Wednesday, most of which involved fireworks, according to Lt. Chris Mahurin.

Sebastopol Police Department

Calls received: 6

Calls responded to: 5

Citations issued: 0

Healdsburg Police Department

Calls received: 13

Calls responded to: 9

Citations issued: 0

Petaluma Police Department

Calls received: 65

Calls responded to: 27

Citations issued: 7

Cotati Police Department

Calls received: 3

Calls responded to: 3

Citations issued: 0

Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety

Calls received: 66

Calls responded to: 66

Citations issued: 0

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office

Calls received: unclear

Calls responded to: 89

Citations issued: unclear

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.