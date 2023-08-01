Sonoma County agencies to host National Night Out events

The events are part of a national community-building campaign.|
MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 1, 2023, 4:23PM
Multiple local law enforcement officials, firefighters and first responders will meet with residents during events Tuesday and Wednesday as part of National Night Out, a national community-building campaign.

Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Cotati police departments and Sonoma County Fire District are among the local public safety agencies participating.

Activities vary by location but include everything from free lawn games to free dinner and a movie and tours of emergency vehicles.

National Night Out seeks to foster partnerships and connection between police and community members.

Here are some of the events happening this week:

Tuesday:

Wednesday:

