Multiple local law enforcement officials, firefighters and first responders will meet with residents during events Tuesday and Wednesday as part of National Night Out, a national community-building campaign.

Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Cotati police departments and Sonoma County Fire District are among the local public safety agencies participating.

Activities vary by location but include everything from free lawn games to free dinner and a movie and tours of emergency vehicles.

National Night Out seeks to foster partnerships and connection between police and community members.

Here are some of the events happening this week:

Tuesday:

Cotati Police Department and city of Cotati staff: 6 p.m., La Plaza Park at 15 W. Sierra Ave., Cotati

Windsor Police Department and Sonoma County Fire District, and other local first responders: 5 to 7 p.m., Windsor Town Green at 701 McClelland Drive, Windsor

Cloverdale Police Department, and other agencies: 6 to 9 p.m., Cloverdale Downtown Plaza at 122 N. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale

As a reminder, National Night Out is tomorrow!! See you at La Plaza Park! To get your free meal ticket, stop by the Police Department booth! Posted by Cotati Police Department on Monday, July 31, 2023

Wednesday:

Santa Rosa Police Department and multiple other agencies: 4 to 7 p.m., DICK’S Sporting Goods at 1975 Cleveland Ave., Santa Rosa

Petaluma Police and Fire Departments, and other agencies: 4 to 7 p.m., the Petaluma Fairgrounds at 100 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma

Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety, and other local organizations: 4 to 7 p.m., the agency’s central station at 500 City Center Drive, Rohnert Park

