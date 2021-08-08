Sonoma County air quality improves as smoke fades

The wildfire smoke hovering over Sonoma County is blowing away and air quality is gradually improving with the return of coastal winds, meteorologists said Sunday.

The haze that has blanketed the North Bay since Thursday should largely be gone by Sunday night, said David King, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The smoke came from several Northern California wildfires and was carried by winds blowing south. But winds are now blowing east, King said.

“We’re not seeing any other major wind change that would bring any more smoke in the near term,” he said.

A marine layer is expected to move over the North Bay Sunday night, “so those blue skies are going to be limited,” King said.

High temperatures in the 70s and 80s are expected Sunday and Monday, but a warming trend is approaching, King said.

Beginning Tuesday, forecasters are expecting temperatures to gradually heat up, with highs in the 80s and 90s for Sonoma County next weekend, he said.

