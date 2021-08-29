Sonoma County air quality set to improve Monday, but smoke will linger

Wildfire smoke will continue to hover over Sonoma County on Monday, but air pollution levels will drop, officials said.

Air quality is set to reach good to moderate levels Monday, representing an improvement over the unhealthy levels recorded over the weekend, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

The district stopped short of extending a Spare the Air alert that was set to expire Sunday, instead issuing an air quality advisory for Monday.

The advisory warned that smoke from wildfires burning in Northern California would continue to cast a haze over the region.

While the smoke will mostly stay high in the air, it “may mix to the surface at times, causing intermittent and isolated pockets of elevated pollution levels,“ the district warned.

Check air quality levels at bit.ly/2WzmleC.

