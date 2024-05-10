Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport is planning to hand over its emergency fire and medical response to the Sonoma County Fire District, a move that reflects the rapid growth and ambitions of both public entities.

A full district takeover of fire services at the airport is still several years away and partly tied to the planned construction of a new, multimillion dollar airport fire station.

But airport and fire district officials say they’re exploring a phased plan that calls for stationing firefighters at the existing firehouse starting next year.

“We're in collaboration with (the airport),” said Ron Busch, deputy chief of operations for the Sonoma County Fire District. “We're trying to work out ways to not only increase the level of services provided to the airport, but also to figure out how we fund the coverage at the airport.”

Aircraft rescue and firefighting services are currently provided by a small team of airport operations specialists.

The specialists, who are specially trained and equipped to respond to airline disasters, are the first on scene before neighboring firefighters, paramedics and emergency medical technicians arrive.

County officials say rapid airport growth, with more routes, increasing passenger traffic and more airline employees, warrants the need for a more robust emergency response that includes medical calls unrelated to aircraft emergencies.

“Our staff are not emergency medical technicians or paramedics,” said Airport Manager Jon Stout. “With the passenger increases, we're getting more ‘medicals,’ so having somebody with an EMT certification also helps with the medical situations we’re getting at the airport.”

Stout said passenger volume this summer is expected to be 25% greater than it was last summer. Last year, the airport served 641,178 passengers, according to airport data.

Airport Manager Jon Stout during Avelo Airlines announcement of four new nonstop routes from Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport (STS) held at the airport’s baggage claim area in Santa Rosa, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. (Erik Castro / For The Press Democrat file)

Earlier this year, Service Employees International Union Local 1021, which represents airport operations specialists, raised concerns about staffing levels at the airport and the ability of safety workers to quickly and effectively respond to aircraft emergencies.

The airport’s operations specialists, who also have front-line responsibilities for airfield inspections some security duties, have raised concerns about deteriorating runway conditions, according to internal emails and other public records reviewed by The Press Democrat as part of a recently published four-month investigation.

Airport officials insist the airport currently meets all of the Federal Aviation Administration’s safety standards and that the airport is safe. But Stout said the local airport is one of the few remaining airports in the state that still operates its own rescue and fire team.

Airport Operations Specialist Eric Haggard checks a Stryker fire/rescue vehicle on its twice daily inspection run to insure it’s ready to go for operations in a moments notice at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa in 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat file)

The idea to contract at the airport with a local fire agency has been floated for decades, with one major sticking point being the cost.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic the fire district estimated covering aircraft fire and rescue duties would total $2 million a year, Stout said. At the time the airport’s payroll budget was $2.2 million, which priced the airport out from moving forward, Stout said.

At that time, discussions between the fire district and the airport involved having the district take over only airport fire and rescue duties. Now officials are exploring a hybrid option, where the new fire station would serve both the airport and the surrounding industrial and residential area.

Sharing the station could allow the two agencies to share staff and reduce some costs, Stout said.

Paying for the fire station

Stout said rough estimates for a new fire house range from $14 million to $17 million, depending on the design.

Through its Airport Improvement Program, the FAA provides significant financial assistance to airports to purchase heavy rescue firefighting equipment, including fire stations.

Stout said the FAA could reimburse roughly 90% of such costs. But he added that only the cost of the portion of the new fire station dedicated to airport operations would be reimbursable.

Last October, county supervisors approved spending $500,165 for design and engineering services for the preliminary design of a new aircraft and firefighting rescue station. The airport’s contract engineering consultant Mead & Hunt is preparing those designs.